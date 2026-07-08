ECC Creative / A Parallel Architecture

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Architects: A Parallel Architecture
- Area: 3700 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Chase Daniel
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Lead Architects: Eric Barth, Ryan Burke
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- Category: Refurbishment, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Aaron Manns
- City: Austin
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of East Austin's Cesar Chavez neighborhood, an abandoned auto parts warehouse is reborn not as mere structure but as a story of resilience, culture and sustainability. This transformation honors the past while shaping a future where architecture becomes a vessel for memory, creativity and community.