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ECC Creative / A Parallel Architecture

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ECC Creative / A Parallel Architecture - Exterior PhotographyECC Creative / A Parallel Architecture - Interior Photography, Living RoomECC Creative / A Parallel Architecture - Image 4 of 12ECC Creative / A Parallel Architecture - Image 5 of 12ECC Creative / A Parallel Architecture - More Images+ 7

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Refurbishment, Commercial Architecture
Austin, United States
  • Architects: A Parallel Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chase Daniel
  • Lead Architects: Eric Barth, Ryan Burke
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ECC Creative / A Parallel Architecture - Image 5 of 12
© Chase Daniel

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of East Austin's Cesar Chavez neighborhood, an abandoned auto parts warehouse is reborn not as mere structure but as a story of resilience, culture and sustainability. This transformation honors the past while shaping a future where architecture becomes a vessel for memory, creativity and community.

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A Parallel Architecture
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentCommercial ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "ECC Creative / A Parallel Architecture" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1042944/ecc-creative-a-parallel-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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