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House Tenjin / atelier yoo

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House Tenjin / atelier yoo - Exterior Photography, DoorHouse Tenjin / atelier yoo - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ConcreteHouse Tenjin / atelier yoo - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassHouse Tenjin / atelier yoo - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, GlassHouse Tenjin / atelier yoo - More Images+ 31

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Houses, Renovation
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: atelier yoo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  113
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kazuoki Yasugi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aica Kogyo Company, Limited
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Design Team: Xiaodi Sun, Nianqu Leng
  • General Contractor: Smile Home
  • Landscape Architecture: Rokkaku Zouen
  • City: Kyoto
  • Country: Japan
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House Tenjin / atelier yoo - Exterior Photography, Door
© Kazuoki Yasugi

Text description provided by the architects. House Tenjin is located in Tenjinmae-cho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, Japan. Operated by the hotel brand Keiyuugyo, the building was originally a timber machiya townhouse constructed in the early Showa period. In this renovation, we took the spatial typology of the machiya as a guiding framework, clarified the house's structural logic, and reorganized its spatial composition. Through a restrained architectural language, the project reweaves its functions, spaces, and living experience.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "House Tenjin / atelier yoo" 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1042853/house-tenjin-atelier-yoo> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kazuoki Yasugi

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