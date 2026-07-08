House Tenjin / atelier yoo

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Houses, Renovation • Kyoto, Japan Architects: atelier yoo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 113 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Kazuoki Yasugi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aica Kogyo Company, Limited , LIXIL , SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION

Category: Houses, Renovation

Design Team: Xiaodi Sun, Nianqu Leng

General Contractor: Smile Home

Landscape Architecture: Rokkaku Zouen

City: Kyoto

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. House Tenjin is located in Tenjinmae-cho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, Japan. Operated by the hotel brand Keiyuugyo, the building was originally a timber machiya townhouse constructed in the early Showa period. In this renovation, we took the spatial typology of the machiya as a guiding framework, clarified the house's structural logic, and reorganized its spatial composition. Through a restrained architectural language, the project reweaves its functions, spaces, and living experience.