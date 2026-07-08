House Tenjin / atelier yoo

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Kyoto, Japan
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Architects: atelier yoo
- Area: 113 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Kazuoki Yasugi
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Manufacturers: Aica Kogyo Company, Limited, LIXIL , SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION
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- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Xiaodi Sun, Nianqu Leng
- General Contractor: Smile Home
- Landscape Architecture: Rokkaku Zouen
- City: Kyoto
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. House Tenjin is located in Tenjinmae-cho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, Japan. Operated by the hotel brand Keiyuugyo, the building was originally a timber machiya townhouse constructed in the early Showa period. In this renovation, we took the spatial typology of the machiya as a guiding framework, clarified the house's structural logic, and reorganized its spatial composition. Through a restrained architectural language, the project reweaves its functions, spaces, and living experience.