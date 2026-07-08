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Yano House / Peninsula Arquitetura

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Yano House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Garden, Concrete, Courtyard, PatioYano House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Concrete, CourtyardYano House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairYano House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BalconyYano House / Peninsula Arquitetura - More Images+ 36

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Brazil
  • Category: Houses
  • Authors: Gabriel Cesar e Santos, Thomas Yano
  • Construction Management: Eugenio Amodio Conte
  • Architects: Andressa Diniz, Flávia Sonoda
  • Engineering: Flavio de Senço, José Guilherme Carceles, Patricia Miho Tsunoushi
  • Structural Engineering: Pedro Negri
  • Contract: Projeta Construções e instalações ltda me
  • Installations: Etip Projetos de Engenharia
  • Landscape Design: Seiva
  • Country: Brazil
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Yano House / Peninsula Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Maira Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. Yano House was designed on a lot measuring 10 meters in width by 44 meters in length. The architectural approach is based on the arrangement of nine reinforced concrete porticoes, which span the shorter cross-section of the site. These porticoes have their columns embedded within the masonry of the side boundary walls, while the upper beams, which remain exposed, also serve as support for the roofing system. There are no exposed columns in either the interior or exterior spaces.  

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Peninsula Arquitetura
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Sanpo Arquitetura
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Cite: "Yano House / Peninsula Arquitetura" [Casa Yano / Peninsula Arquitetura + Sanpo Arquitetura] 08 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/en/1035492/yano-house-peninsula-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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