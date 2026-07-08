Yano House / Peninsula Arquitetura

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Architects: Peninsula Arquitetura, Sanpo Arquitetura
- Area: 260 m²
- Year: 2022
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Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Eliane, REKA
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- Category: Houses
- Authors: Gabriel Cesar e Santos, Thomas Yano
- Construction Management: Eugenio Amodio Conte
- Architects: Andressa Diniz, Flávia Sonoda
- Engineering: Flavio de Senço, José Guilherme Carceles, Patricia Miho Tsunoushi
- Structural Engineering: Pedro Negri
- Contract: Projeta Construções e instalações ltda me
- Installations: Etip Projetos de Engenharia
- Landscape Design: Seiva
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Yano House was designed on a lot measuring 10 meters in width by 44 meters in length. The architectural approach is based on the arrangement of nine reinforced concrete porticoes, which span the shorter cross-section of the site. These porticoes have their columns embedded within the masonry of the side boundary walls, while the upper beams, which remain exposed, also serve as support for the roofing system. There are no exposed columns in either the interior or exterior spaces.