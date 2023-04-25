Submit a Project Advertise
Single-family House in Bonlez / LRARCHITECTES

Houses
Chaumont-Gistoux, Belgium
Single-family House in Bonlez / LRARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Maxime Vermeulen

Text description provided by the architects. Installed on a sloping site, this house takes advantage of the site's topography to be organized in half-levels and create a spatial continuity between the living spaces. The land is designed as a terrace and slope in response to the interior half-levels. The garden offers a succession of sequences, each with its own functions in relation to the house.

Single-family House in Bonlez / LRARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Maxime Vermeulen
Single-family House in Bonlez / LRARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Maxime Vermeulen

The kitchen and dining room open generously onto the terrace and herb garden. The living room, on the same level as the vegetable garden and the natural swimming pool, enjoys a frontal view of the last slope, a wild garden punctuated by some fruit trees.

Single-family House in Bonlez / LRARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Maxime Vermeulen
Single-family House in Bonlez / LRARCHITECTES - Image 19 of 20
Plan - Ground floor

Once anchored to the ground, this polygon radiates and takes advantage of the multiple orientations. Internally, it generates spatially dynamic and visual transparency between the three levels.

Single-family House in Bonlez / LRARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Chair
© Maxime Vermeulen
Single-family House in Bonlez / LRARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Maxime Vermeulen

This natural slate monolith ensures a sensitive relationship with the plant world and vibrates with variations in light. Inside, raw materials such as concrete and natural materials such as wood interact with color. Materiality and color are associated with the spatial concept. In this way, the interior wood cladding defines the daytime and night-time spaces and provides acoustic comfort.

Single-family House in Bonlez / LRARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Maxime Vermeulen

Cite: "Single-family House in Bonlez / LRARCHITECTES" 25 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999976/single-family-house-in-bonlez-lrachitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

