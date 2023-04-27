Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args

+ 17

Tourism • Villa El Chocón, Argentina Architects: Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 252 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Maju Franzan

Lead Architects: Marcos Chazarreta, Mauro Almendra, Juan Tohus

City: Villa El Chocón

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. With a privileged location, this lot of almost 4000m2, with direct views towards the dam and the Ezequiel Ramos Mexia reservoir, is located in the Piedras Coloradas neighborhood, very close to the original town of Villa El Chocon. The geography of the land, as well as its location, influenced project decision-making, taking as a premise the idea of minimal intervention in it, and trying to highlight its particular characteristics.

The use of concrete as the main construction and finishing material and its qualities as an element with very little maintenance and great durability made it ideal for the function that was intended to be given to the construction. The color, the texture, and its stony characteristic combine it with the reddish rock environment, at the same time that it contrasts and differentiates it.

These are two units for tourist accommodation of approximately 95m2 each, located in such a way that there are no visual interruptions between them, and trying to capture and take advantage of the views of the lake in the best possible way. The roofs were used as accessible terraces where jacuzzis are located from where you can enjoy the landscape. Pedestrian access to them occurs through steps in the form of concrete blocks that rise directly from the natural ground and lead to the cantilevered terraces that surround the main facades, accentuating the idea of architecture that is on the ground without touching it.

Inside, a simple and functional distribution was chosen. To the front and capture the best views through large glass surfaces, a main and unique space for the kitchen-dining room-living room, behind it, the bathroom and the bedrooms with the right and necessary dimensions for this type of home for touristic use. In the exterior landscaping treatment, rocks and natural soil of the site were used, as well as the same vegetation of the environment. In the space between the two units, two semi-covered metal and wood parking spaces were located.

The Exposed Concrete is the great dominant of the aesthetics of the construction, however the glass, the touches of wood, both exterior and interior, and the overhangs seek to give it lightness and warmth. The virtual separation with the ground, together with the terraces, stairs, and elements such as metal chimneys and railings, refer to the naval as if they were stone boats floating on the lake. Externally they can be differentiated, not only by their location and orientation.

In one of the units, the access staircase to the terrace takes center stage and becomes almost a sculptural element of the façade, while in the other this staircase disappears from the front and is hidden, the large glass surface gaining prominence, in an attempt to gain the full view of the lake.