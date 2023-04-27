Submit a Project Advertise
World
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Tourism
Villa El Chocón, Argentina
  Architects: Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args
  Area:  252
  Year:  2020
  Photographs
    Photographs:Maju Franzan
  Lead Architects: Marcos Chazarreta, Mauro Almendra, Juan Tohus
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maju Franzan
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Image 13 of 22
Plan - Ground floor

Text description provided by the architects. With a privileged location, this lot of almost 4000m2, with direct views towards the dam and the Ezequiel Ramos Mexia reservoir, is located in the Piedras Coloradas neighborhood, very close to the original town of Villa El Chocon. The geography of the land, as well as its location, influenced project decision-making, taking as a premise the idea of minimal intervention in it, and trying to highlight its particular characteristics. 

Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maju Franzan
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Image 15 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Image 16 of 22
Plan - Terrace
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maju Franzan

The use of concrete as the main construction and finishing material and its qualities as an element with very little maintenance and great durability made it ideal for the function that was intended to be given to the construction. The color, the texture, and its stony characteristic combine it with the reddish rock environment, at the same time that it contrasts and differentiates it.

Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maju Franzan
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Image 17 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Image 18 of 22
Plan - Terrace

These are two units for tourist accommodation of approximately 95m2 each, located in such a way that there are no visual interruptions between them, and trying to capture and take advantage of the views of the lake in the best possible way. The roofs were used as accessible terraces where jacuzzis are located from where you can enjoy the landscape. Pedestrian access to them occurs through steps in the form of concrete blocks that rise directly from the natural ground and lead to the cantilevered terraces that surround the main facades, accentuating the idea of architecture that is on the ground without touching it. 

Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Maju Franzan
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Image 19 of 22
Sections - AA, BB

Inside, a simple and functional distribution was chosen. To the front and capture the best views through large glass surfaces, a main and unique space for the kitchen-dining room-living room, behind it, the bathroom and the bedrooms with the right and necessary dimensions for this type of home for touristic use. In the exterior landscaping treatment, rocks and natural soil of the site were used, as well as the same vegetation of the environment. In the space between the two units, two semi-covered metal and wood parking spaces were located.

Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Maju Franzan
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Image 20 of 22
Sections - CC, DD
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Interior Photography, Fence
© Maju Franzan

The Exposed Concrete is the great dominant of the aesthetics of the construction, however the glass, the touches of wood, both exterior and interior, and the overhangs seek to give it lightness and warmth. The virtual separation with the ground, together with the terraces, stairs, and elements such as metal chimneys and railings, refer to the naval as if they were stone boats floating on the lake. Externally they can be differentiated, not only by their location and orientation. 

Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Beam
© Maju Franzan
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Image 21 of 22
Elevations

In one of the units, the access staircase to the terrace takes center stage and becomes almost a sculptural element of the façade, while in the other this staircase disappears from the front and is hidden, the large glass surface gaining prominence, in an attempt to gain the full view of the lake.

Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maju Franzan
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Image 14 of 22
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Coast
© Maju Franzan

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Plaza barrio piedras coloradas, Villa El Chocón, Neuquén, Argentina

Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args
Cite: "Chocon Terraces House / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args" [Terrazas del Chocon / Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra args] 27 Apr 2023. ArchDaily.

