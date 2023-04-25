Submit a Project Advertise
ISSN 0719-8884
Outside In House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairOutside In House / HYLA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, DeckOutside In House / HYLA Architects - Exterior PhotographyOutside In House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, BathtubOutside In House / HYLA Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
  • Design Team: Tran Thi Thu Trang, Constans Tan
  • Country: Singapore
Outside In House / HYLA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. This house for a family of five sits on high ground with the rear having the view but facing west. The front faces east on a typical residential street. The design strategy was to place the living areas as well as the main bedrooms facing west to take advantage of the view. These spaces have deep overhangs or operable timber screens to protect them from the afternoon sun.

Outside In House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Sofa
© Derek Swalwell
Outside In House / HYLA Architects - Image 14 of 17
Plan - 1st and mezzanine floor
Outside In House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Derek Swalwell

In front, a 15 m high forecourt with a koi pond and feature tree acts as the buffer to the public street frontage. This space is covered, yet outdoors as there are openings on various sides. It is enclosed yet permanently and effectively ventilated. And it is private from the outside world yet serves as the public space for the house where most of the circulation takes place.

Outside In House / HYLA Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Derek Swalwell
Outside In House / HYLA Architects - Image 16 of 17
Sections
Outside In House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Derek Swalwell
Outside In House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Steel
© Derek Swalwell

At the rear, the pool deck is sheltered by the mezzanine study above which then acts as the shield for the double-volume living-dining space. This study is in turn protected by a rotating timber screen with each blade made up of 8 pieces of timber. To span the entire width of the house the floor is suspended from the top floor, via a pair of deep beams which also serve as a planter for the master bedroom. Throughout the house, nature is introduced and emphasizes the duality of the spaces. Are you inside, or outside? Why not both?

Outside In House / HYLA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Deck
© Derek Swalwell

About this office
HYLA Architects
Office

Cite: "Outside In House / HYLA Architects" 25 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999962/outside-in-house-hyla-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

