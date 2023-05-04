The Good House / Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos

+ 30

Houses • Brazil Architects: Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1043 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Favaro Jr.

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Atlas , Cerâmica Portinari , Esquadricamp , Indusparket , SRN Stones , kitchens

Lead Architect: Rodrigo Vilas Boas

Construction: G2K Construtora Ltda.

Engineer In Charge: Guilherme Assad Kury e Gustavo Assad Kury

Structural Project: Eng. Wilson Engel - WE Engenharia Estrutural

Electrical / Hydraulic Project: Eng. Lucas Roza – Roza Engenharia

Landscape Project: Preserve Paisagismo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located at Serra das Cabras, in Campinas, Sao Paulo, Casa O BEM was idealized with the main objective of ensuring and preserving its privileged view. There was a very steep slope to be explored and yet the goal of meeting a single client request: Ensuring the privacy of the house considering neighbors and the condominium street.

We designed a contemporary house, taking advantage of this slope and the space of 46.700m² (153,215sq. ft), focusing on the panoramic view of the land. Respecting full and empty shapes, we guaranteed 100% of the view in all spaces and only a single apparent pillar so as not to compromise the landscape.

The higher gourmet area ensures air circulation, preserving the south wind directed to the land and also protecting it from the sun and rain. The entrance hall invites those arriving to admire the incredible horizon of preserved nature. The composition of the two heights of the house fits in the view and those who pass on the street still see the horizon and part of the landscape.

Designed for a family, it has integrated environments and every detail was created to enhance the experiences of people living or attending the house. We also value raw materials to blend with the horizon: crude Roman travertine, riped cumaru wood (inner space), moledo stone, and riped concrete, an ode to nature.

The preserved view, so exalted throughout the development of this project, is a way of showing gratitude to nature and to life. No wonder, the client chose the name of Casa O Bem (“House the Good”).