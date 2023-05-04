Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  Architects: Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos
  Area: 1043
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Favaro Jr.
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Atlas, Cerâmica Portinari, Esquadricamp, Indusparket, SRN Stones, kitchens
  Lead Architect: Rodrigo Vilas Boas
  Construction: G2K Construtora Ltda.
  Engineer In Charge: Guilherme Assad Kury e Gustavo Assad Kury
  Structural Project: Eng. Wilson Engel - WE Engenharia Estrutural
  Electrical / Hydraulic Project: Eng. Lucas Roza – Roza Engenharia
  Landscape Project: Preserve Paisagismo
  Country: Brazil
The Good House / Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Garden
Text description provided by the architects. Located at Serra das Cabras, in Campinas, Sao Paulo, Casa O BEM was idealized with the main objective of ensuring and preserving its privileged view. There was a very steep slope to be explored and yet the goal of meeting a single client request: Ensuring the privacy of the house considering neighbors and the condominium street.

The Good House / Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
We designed a contemporary house, taking advantage of this slope and the space of 46.700m² (153,215sq. ft), focusing on the panoramic view of the land. Respecting full and empty shapes, we guaranteed 100% of the view in all spaces and only a single apparent pillar so as not to compromise the landscape.

The Good House / Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Chair
The higher gourmet area ensures air circulation, preserving the south wind directed to the land and also protecting it from the sun and rain. The entrance hall invites those arriving to admire the incredible horizon of preserved nature. The composition of the two heights of the house fits in the view and those who pass on the street still see the horizon and part of the landscape.

The Good House / Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
The Good House / Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos - Image 30 of 35
Floor Plan
The Good House / Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Brick
Designed for a family, it has integrated environments and every detail was created to enhance the experiences of people living or attending the house. We also value raw materials to blend with the horizon: crude Roman travertine, riped cumaru wood (inner space), moledo stone, and riped concrete, an ode to nature.

The Good House / Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
The preserved view, so exalted throughout the development of this project, is a way of showing gratitude to nature and to life. No wonder, the client chose the name of Casa O Bem ("House the Good").

The Good House / Rodrigo Vilas Boas Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Garden
Top #Tags