Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke

+ 21

Architect : Amine Abouraoui

Project Team : Wafa Bassiouni, Soumia Ghazi, Oumaima Faraj

City : Marrakesh

Country : Morocco

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

A new boutique hotel in Marrakech. Inspired by the local vernacular, without replicating it, we have created a unique and playful contemporary language while maintaining a textural reference to the site’s rich history. An abundance of lush vegetation and running water in various volumes conjures up the notion of an oasis.

Beginning with a sculptural solid mass, we carved selected incisions and voids varying in scale where necessary. This provides a variety of spatial experiences through scale, light, and shadow. The surrounding gardens use a similar language.

Varying levels of planting form private gardens for guests and a dynamic layer of foliage throughout, contrasting the sculptural building form and enhancing the idea of an urban oasis.

The exterior is comprised of various plaster finishes, handmade tiles, and local terrazzo for public zones, including the entrance wall defining its presence on the street. Highlights of brass denote transitions between various areas, from street to hotel, and from public to private spaces.