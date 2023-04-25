Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Morocco
  5. Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke

Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke

Save
Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke

Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, ArchMaison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Interior PhotographyMaison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Interior Photography, BedroomMaison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Exterior Photography, GardenMaison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture
Marrakesh, Morocco
  • Architects: Bergendy Cooke
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Emily Andrews, La Dichosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  EGOSOFAS, FARO Barcelona, Ingo Maurer, Linestra, Neve, TUBETTO
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Emily Andrews

A new boutique hotel in Marrakech. Inspired by the local vernacular, without replicating it, we have created a unique and playful contemporary language while maintaining a textural reference to the site’s rich history. An abundance of lush vegetation and running water in various volumes conjures up the notion of an oasis.

Save this picture!
Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© La Dichosa
Save this picture!
Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Emily Andrews

Beginning with a sculptural solid mass, we carved selected incisions and voids varying in scale where necessary. This provides a variety of spatial experiences through scale, light, and shadow. The surrounding gardens use a similar language.

Save this picture!
Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Emily Andrews
Save this picture!
Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Image 25 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Interior Photography
© Emily Andrews

Varying levels of planting form private gardens for guests and a dynamic layer of foliage throughout, contrasting the sculptural building form and enhancing the idea of an urban oasis.

Save this picture!
Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom
© La Dichosa
Save this picture!
Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Interior Photography, Arcade
© La Dichosa

The exterior is comprised of various plaster finishes, handmade tiles, and local terrazzo for public zones, including the entrance wall defining its presence on the street. Highlights of brass denote transitions between various areas, from street to hotel, and from public to private spaces.

Save this picture!
Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke - Interior Photography, Arch
© La Dichosa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:7 Rue Al Madina, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bergendy Cooke
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureMorocco
Cite: "Maison Brummell Majorelle / Bergendy Cooke" 25 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999936/maison-brummell-majorelle-bergendy-cooke> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags