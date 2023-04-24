Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico

Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico

Save
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico

Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Exterior Photography, Forest, BeamEntreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsEntreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Exterior Photography, BeamEntreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairEntreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Algarrobo, Chile
  • Architects: Jesús del Río Enrico, Pablo Padilla Carvacho
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  78
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcela Melej
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Concón Maderas Impregnadas, Cubiertas Nacionales
  • Architects In Charge : Pablo Padilla Carvacho, Jesús del Río Enrico
  • City : Algarrobo
  • Country : Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Exterior Photography, Forest, Beam
© Marcela Melej
Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Image 25 of 27
Roof plan
Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Marcela Melej

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located at the beginning of one of the ravines with abundant native vegetation in Algarrobo. With the aim of coexisting and integrating with the site, the house is elevated on stilts and cantilevers towards the ravine, which in turn allows the native vegetation to recover its space and grow through it.

Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Marcela Melej
Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Image 26 of 27
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Interior Photography, Beam, Forest
© Marcela Melej

Inspired by a Palapa, the house was conceived as a large covered terrace. The wooden structure was designed with reference to steel frame structures; composite beams and pillars, joints, and bolts are part of the construction logic, which helped to reduce the construction time of the project.

Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Exterior Photography, Wood, Facade, Beam, Garden, Deck
© Marcela Melej
Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Image 27 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Deck, Patio
© Marcela Melej

Additionally, this allowed the interior spaces to be independent and freely designed and located, generating corridors along its perimeter and incorporating dynamic flows in the use of the house and its relationship with the exterior.

Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden, Handrail, Deck, Forest
© Marcela Melej
Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Exterior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Marcela Melej

The design also incorporates passive bioclimatic elements by orienting the interior and exterior spaces to the north and includes two features to optimize solar control and thermal comfort. Firstly, the eave is designed and calculated to receive sunlight in the desired manner during different periods of the year. Secondly, the colihue roof provides shade and ventilation to the air mass, optimizing the interior temperature of the spaces during summer.

Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Interior Photography, Wood
© Marcela Melej
Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Marcela Melej

The name of this work, "Casa Entreluz", originates from the changing textures and colors revealed by the filtered shade projected by the colihue mantle as the day goes by.

Save this picture!
Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcela Melej

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pablo Padilla Carvacho
Office
Jesús del Río Enrico
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Entreluz House / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico" [Casa Entreluz / Pablo Padilla Carvacho + Jesús del Río Enrico] 24 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999891/entreluz-house-pablo-padilla-carvacho-plus-jesus-del-rio-enrico> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags