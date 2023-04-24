Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. House With No Name / HW Studio

House With No Name / HW Studio

Save
House With No Name / HW Studio

House With No Name / HW Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse With No Name / HW Studio - Interior PhotographyHouse With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairHouse With No Name / HW Studio - Interior PhotographyHouse With No Name / HW Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Morelia, Mexico
  • Architects: HW Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Cesar Bejar
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Image 19 of 24
Roof plan
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

Text description provided by the architects. A strong religious calling and a robbery are the circumstances that gave rise to the guiding decisions of this project.

Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Image 20 of 24
Plan
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

The future inhabitants of this house narrated, during the design process, how they had been victims of a robbery inside their home while they were away. This situation made them feel exposed and very vulnerable, considering that the neighborhood is known for the constant increase in crime rates. However, their roots are deep and strongly attached to the land, so they refused to leave the place where they had made their life.

Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography, Table
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Image 23 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Cesar Bejar

For this reason, they were looking for a very discreet, austere project without ostentatious ornaments, with high walls, and without windows facing the outside. It is understood then, that this would be the way in which architecture could restore their loss of sense of security.

Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Image 24 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

These understandable requests were combined with the strong religious calling that was discovered during the design process. When we opened the main door of their house, it was a big surprise to discover the huge amount of Christs, Virgins, angels, religious objects, and baroque decorations that filled the space. To our surprise, they were looking for the opposite: a cold and even sterile minimalism that was sometimes difficult to digest even for us.

Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Image 21 of 24
North facade
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table
© Cesar Bejar

In a way, they wanted to get rid of all that, but we felt that the house should evoke a certain religious spirit; this would be done through shapes that reminded them of those sacred spaces that made them feel protected and safe both physically and spiritually. Conventual architecture gave us a good guide to solving this commission.

Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography
© Cesar Bejar
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Image 22 of 24
West facade
Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

The house, like a convent, is organized around a sequence of courtyards; each courtyard is accompanied by a space covered by a barrel vault that blurs the boundaries of the roof, softens the light, and nods to the Cathedral of Morelia and the numerous baroque churches near the site of the house.

Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair
© Cesar Bejar

The house reminds us of the arcades under which pilgrims and travelers were covered around the courtyard of the San Agustin convent, sown with orange trees to feed and give drink.

Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

Thus, the architecture in this case seeks to provide a solution to the unpleasant circumstance they experienced, helped by a deep-rooted faith that is reinforced by legible forms, light, and space.

Save this picture!
House With No Name / HW Studio - Interior Photography
© Cesar Bejar

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
HW Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "House With No Name / HW Studio" [Casa sin nombre / HW Studio] 24 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999890/house-with-no-name-hw-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags