World
Avenue House / ADDARC - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadeAvenue House / ADDARC - Interior Photography, KitchenAvenue House / ADDARC - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WindowsAvenue House / ADDARC - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsAvenue House / ADDARC - More Images

Houses
Brighton East, Australia
  • Architects: ADDARC
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Timothy Kaye
Avenue House / ADDARC - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Timothy Kaye

Text description provided by the architects. Avenue transformed an underutilized site within an activity center into 9 contemporary dwellings offering greater housing diversity and accessibility. Traditional row typology, set around a heavily landscaped common mews was elevated to create a subtle distinction between dwellings by incorporating familiar pitched roof forms and layering to allow owners to identify and connect with their individual residences.

Avenue House / ADDARC - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Timothy Kaye
Avenue House / ADDARC - Image 16 of 17
Plan - Ground Floor
Avenue House / ADDARC - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Timothy Kaye

The exterior palette of standing seam zinc cladding and charred timber is continued internally in the form of deep-toned paneled walls and polished plaster, blurring the boundary between inside and out. A deliberately restrained and muted material selection allows the punctuation of landscape and light to enrich the spaces.

Avenue House / ADDARC - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Timothy Kaye
Avenue House / ADDARC - Image 17 of 17
Plan - 1st Floor

Animated roof forms, large windows, and directional screening solutions afford maximum daylight into the habitable spaces, whilst maintaining internal privacy and offsite amenity. 

From the generosity of outdoor space, established landscaping, and internal volumes, Avenue is a unique and premium offering within the market.

Avenue House / ADDARC - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Timothy Kaye

ADDARC
