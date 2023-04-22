Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Australia
  5. M&C Saatchi Office / Made For

M&C Saatchi Office / Made For

Save
M&C Saatchi Office / Made For

M&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Table, ChairM&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Interior Photography, Table, ChairM&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsM&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Interior Photography, KitchenM&C Saatchi Office / Made For - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Richmond, Australia
  • Interior Designers: Made For
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Cheyne Toomey
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Anibou, Criterion, Design by Them, Dulux, Grazia and Co, House of Orange, InStyle, Kvadrat, Laminex, Palram Suntuf, Reflex Technology, Signature Floors
  • Interior Designers : Made For
  • Builder : Amicus
  • Services Engineer : Aston
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
M&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Cheyne Toomey

“Your workspace won’t feel like everyone else’s with Made For. It will feel bespoke to you, your culture and the people that work for you.” Emma Robbins, Executive Creative Director – M&C Saatchi

Creative advertising heavyweights, M&C Saatchi pride themselves on bolstering connection and change – creatively, commercially, and culturally. M&C Saatchi has impeccable brand consistency across all their channels, their brand experience is seamless and considered from head to toe. Our work for M&C required that we spatially and experientially match the expression of their brand. Modern, leaning tech, but ultimately functional and never over-complicated.

Save this picture!
M&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Cheyne Toomey
Save this picture!
M&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Cheyne Toomey

M&C Saatchi’s workplace design was informed by considering the company’s own core values. Following the workshopping phase with the client, we landed on developing a design that would hero the brutal simplicity of geometry, led by a grid-driven layout. Through a progressively paired back spatial approach, the design created opportunities for ownable moments of color, texture, and finish.

Save this picture!
M&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Cheyne Toomey
Save this picture!
M&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Interior Photography
© Cheyne Toomey

This manifested in an open-plan approach to the design with minimal built form, encouraging moments of connection and serendipity in the space. The final design is almost free of boundaries, connected through materiality, natural light, and the organic movement in the space, unifying this core element of connectivity. Lustrous materials are balanced with soft and bold-toned upholstery and joinery, di-chromatic window film as the floating boardroom block, and balanced by translucent corrugated sheeting framing the murals.

Save this picture!
M&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Interior Photography, Facade
© Cheyne Toomey

In line with pursuing a progressively paired-back approach, we embraced many pre-existing elements in the space. If we were to remove an existing condition (ceiling, floor), we needed a compelling reason why. For instance, the white ceiling tiles throughout didn’t speak to the brand, but the cost of relocating all the services and grid was both too heavy, financially and environmentally.

Save this picture!
M&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Cheyne Toomey

We left the grid in place, removed the tiles allowing them to be re-used on other fit-outs within the building, and sprayed out the ceiling a muted green ‘beyond’ the grid. In a world of sprayed white, black, or bold colors, we felt a highly muted green spoke to the level of restraint required by the very best in the creative industry, capturing the essence of never going too far. By using some raw construction materials, the naturalness felt equally well harnessed, acting as a point of contrast to the refined and tech-like feel of the space.

“We wanted to nail this combination between really sleek and modern, balanced with pared back, raw elements – we felt like that captured the essence of what the M&C Saatchi Melbourne team were.” Mitchell Jones, Creative Director – Made For.

Save this picture!
M&C Saatchi Office / Made For - Table, Chair
© Cheyne Toomey

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:level 6/459 Church St, Richmond VIC 3121, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Made For
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsAustralia

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "M&C Saatchi Office / Made For" 22 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999792/m-and-c-saatchi-office-made-for> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags