World
Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects

Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Table, Facade, Column

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, China
  • Architects: Edge Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  216
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yang Chen
  • Lead Architects : Xi Chen
  • Design Team : Xi Chen,Suyang Liu,Chen Yao,Yinpeng Yang,Jing Yang,Chen Qian(trainee)
  • Resident Architect : Suyang Liu
  • Consultants : Carpenter Xiong Yizhong Team,Liang Li
  • City : Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture
  • Country : China
Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Table, Facade, Column
© Yang Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Eryuan County, northern Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture. Avoid the hustle and bustle of the neighborhood and be at the end of a secluded alley. The venue is a first-floor courtyard space for residents to build their own houses. Self-built houses are widely popular brick concrete structure buildings, with no other favorable conditions except for high story heights. How to create an interesting and perceptible space has become the focus of this design.

Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Yang Chen

Clash. At the foot of the mountains to the west of Eryuan County and not far from Fengyu Town, there are well-preserved traditional villages of the Bai ethnic group. The natural construction and rich spatial structure are vivid and vibrant.

Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Interior Photography
© Yang Chen

Taking a picture of the village space, 13 similar but different wooden box sub-cabins evolved from the basic "house" type. The space community composed of 13 wooden box sub-cabins was inserted into the existing space of the "square box" type. The arrangement of indoor wooden box sub-cabins was twisted shoulder to shoulder, and the courtyard wooden box sub-cabins were scattered around the atrium, forming a settlement pattern of tight inside and loose outside. Composed of 13 wooden box huts placed to create a readable spatial conflict with the original space, aiming to break the unconscious state of the original space.

Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Arch, Beam
© Yang Chen
Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Image 31 of 38
Diagram

Wooden box. In order to better meet the design needs and cost requirements in the selection of individual wooden boxes, plywood produced locally in Yunnan was ultimately selected as the main material for building wooden box houses. Using the modulus specifications of the board as a reference for the dimensions of the wooden box subspace, the square wooden box with a base of 2.4X2.4 meters, composed of a combination of board and metal parts, is an independent structure.

Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Interior Photography, Arch
© Yang Chen

The wooden box cabin constructed gives a sense of place under the eaves, while the combination of furniture and wooden box cabin creates an abstract sense of domain, making each wooden box cabin form a relatively independent area for guests to use.

Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam, Sink
© Yang Chen
Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Yang Chen

Path. The small paths formed by the parallel, twisting, and squeezing of indoor wooden box cabins extend the depth of the space measured by feet, while the curved paths blur the sense of direction at the end. The layered relationship between "house" and "house" is connected by windows and window openings in the line of sight, and is layered through, placed, or closed, extending the depth of space measured by the eyes.

Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Yang Chen

The two juxtaposed but not completely parallel paths measured with feet and eyes make the readability of the space rich and interesting.

Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Yang Chen

Project location

Address:Jihe Lane, Eryuan County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China

Cite: "Yusan Cafe / Edge Architects" 21 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999788/yusan-cafe-edge-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

