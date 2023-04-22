Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Italy
  5. Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti

Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti

Save
Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti

Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCasa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Exterior Photography, FacadeCasa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Interior PhotographyCasa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailCasa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Milano, Italy
  • Architects: Degli Esposti Architetti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maurizio Montagna
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Arcluce, FLOS, FOSNOVA, Lombardo
  • Lead Architects : Lorenzo Degli Esposti, Paolo Lazza
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maurizio Montagna

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention is a replacement through the demolition of a commercial building at Via Leone Tolstoi 87, Milan. The new building, exclusively for residential use, has 6 above-ground floors each accommodating 2-5 housing units, plus a penthouse and upper penthouse divided into 2 side-by-side duplex units, and a basement garage.

Save this picture!
Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Maurizio Montagna

The project, named Casa Calipso, is part of our research on modern Milanese syntax, with specific reference to the periods of the 20th century – notably Rationalism in the inter-war period and Reconstruction – up to today’s reactivation by various authors.

Save this picture!
Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Image 18 of 18
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Image 17 of 18
Elevation

The design idea for Casa Calipso is based on the juxtaposition of three bodies, a larger one near the intersection of the streets and two smaller ones connecting with buildings on the adjoining lots. The larger body is a pure volume, screened on the sides facing the streets by a white, double-row frame – complemented by syncopated partitions and containing outdoor dining loggias – and finished with a white penthouse and upper penthouse set back from the façade line, thereby carving out generous terraces. The smaller bodies are pure volumes, crowned by a white frame, echoing the frame of the larger body and framing two terraces for the third- and fourth-floor units.

Save this picture!
Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Interior Photography
© Maurizio Montagna
Save this picture!
Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Maurizio Montagna

The interplay between multiple parts is a recurring feature of Milan’s modern buildings, such as Gardella’s Casa Tognella, Asnago and Vender’s Condominio XXI Aprile, and the Latis condo in collaboration with Cupello. Another recurring feature of the Milanese Modern is the use of frames, either in the more substantial geometry, such as in Figini and Pollini’s Via Broletto residential building or in their horizontal skyscraper on Via Harar; or in the lightweight geometry of the small metal frame, like in Giancarlo Malchiodi’s building on Via Anelli, and in Guglielmo Mozzoni’s delicate diaphragms on Via Fatebenefratelli and Via Corridoni.

Save this picture!
Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maurizio Montagna

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Via Leone Tolstoi, 87, 20146 Milano MI, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Degli Esposti Architetti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialItaly
Cite: "Casa Calipso / Degli Esposti Architetti" 22 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999747/casa-calipso-degli-esposti-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags