Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects

Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects

Save
Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects

Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BeamArthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsArthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Shelving, ChairArthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, WindowsArthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Melbourne, Australia
Save this picture!
Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Shelving, Chair
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of this double-fronted Federation house uses a series of considered openings and a carefully positioned addition to maximize its size and feel through connection to outdoor spaces. The addition is seen as a single communal space for family living supplemented by smaller secondary spaces (both indoors and outdoors) such as a study, deck, and garden that all expand the central living area. This prioritizes family connection while still allowing for more private individual moments. 

Save this picture!
Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Image 14 of 15
Plans
Save this picture!
Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
© Rory Gardiner

The original brick section of the house at the front of the site, containing the bedrooms and bathrooms, maintains its solid enclosed feel. In the middle of the site, a new north-facing central deck has been constructed on floor level providing easy outdoor access from both old and new parts of the building. The new rear addition hovers above the ground plane in response to a flood overlay that flows to the nearby Birrarung (Yarra River) and prohibits building below the existing floor level. This timber and glass living pavilion opens to the surrounding landscape on three sides with the backyard reaching through a series of oversized concrete steps with double seating benches. A large sliding door adjacent to the dining table recedes completely out of sight to maximize the views across the backyard towards two large peppercorn trees at the rear of the site.

Save this picture!
Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Image 15 of 15
Diagrams
Save this picture!
Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Beam, Patio, Courtyard
© Rory Gardiner

The addition is designed with passive solar orientation and rainwater collection, providing excellent access to light and cross ventilation as well as encouraging active user participation to moderate openings and shading according to changes in the climate. The continuity of materials inside and out reinforces the project as a series of connected internal and external spaces. 

Save this picture!
Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Oscar Sainsbury Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Arthur House / Oscar Sainsbury Architects" 20 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999713/arthur-house-oscar-sainsbury-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags