BEIGE Café & Bakery / Arch.Lab

+ 18

Coffee Shop • Chandigarh, India Architects: Arch.Lab

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 3800 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2023

Photographs Photographs : Jeevan Jyot

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Gem Furnishings , Kriglow , Raybright Technologies , Viero

Lead Architects : Mohit Vij, Harsimran Singh

Contractors : Alpine Interiors

Planning, Drawings And Site Cordination : Shweta Kathuria

Working Drawings : Aarush Taneja

Presentation : Amanjot Singh

Program / Use / Building Function : Café and Bakery

City : Chandigarh

Country : India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Beige, the name, had a lot of layers to unfold in its meaning, and the design interpretation comes from the basic neutral palette that is subtle, minimalist, and humble. The cafe is located along the rear access in the commercial belt of Chandigarh's Madhya Marg. Each bay has two zones: an open-to-sky and a structural slab.

A deliberate attempt has been made to achieve a visual continuity between the two zones into a single volume. This single volume was envisioned to be like a jungle, where you are going to nature, rather than a tamed version coming to you. The daylit rear portion is the core of the design. It meant nature could thrive here. A wooden coffer ceiling helps break the volume to a humble height and acts as a brise–soleil to break the sun's harsh light and lend a warm hue to the space. This diffused light lands on the strategically placed large planter beds that create sitting zones. A glass wall connects the interior with the ‘outer’ daylit zone.

We kept a minimal approach for the interiors - a background of concrete wall finishes overlayed with a textured finish of indigenous Gwalior stone and grey terrazzo flooring. Customized light fixtures and light wood furniture complement the presence of nature within the volume. A continuation of materiality through both volumes achieved seamless unison between the two volumes. The lighting follows the theme of transparency and seamless continuity. Funnel-shaped glass lights are custom designed for the project, a silhouette marking the presence of a light source but least obstructive in the volume. A flexible pipe light fixture flows through the space, attempting to create a sense of play with its understated bends and turns.

The table layouts are centered around the planter beds creating privacy. Additionally, a community table has been planned for guests to come and eat together. An exposed preparation counter beside the community table that includes a live barista station and live chocolate counter allows for visual interaction.

We gave the entrance a welcoming recess that acts as a thermal and visual buffer. A modest concrete facade, minimal signage, a plantation in the recess, and landscaping hint at the affiliation with nature. The overall concrete finish, the interventions towards daylight, and subtle materiality carry forward hints of Corbusier’s modern aesthetics molded into contemporary minimal interiors.