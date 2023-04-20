Submit a Project Advertise
Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling

Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior Photography, CityscapeYangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior PhotographyYangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsYangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Interior Photography, WindowsYangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - More Images

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Park, Cultural Architecture
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: ADINJU Atelier Zhouling
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3802
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Bowen Hou
  • Lead Architect : Ling Zhou
  • Design Team : Dan Yang, Ming Fang, Zihan Xia, Gang Hao, Danying Wang, Li Wang
  • Engineering : Hexun Dong, Xiaofeng Ding, Cheng Yang
  • Landscape : Ling Zhou, Ming Fang, Xiaoxun Huang, Tao Yu, Ying Ruan
  • Consultant : China Railway Electrification Engineering Group Co., Ltd.
  • Client : Longpao New City
  • City : Nanjing
  • Country : China
Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Bowen Hou

Text description provided by the architects. The Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park is located in the lower parts of the Yangtze River in Nanjing, on the opposite side of Qixia Mountain, in the estuary of the Hua-Zikou River, on the riverfront of Longpao New City. On April 21, 1949, the Yangtze River Crossing campaign began here. The People's Liberation Army's 34th Army fought, crossed the river, and successfully landed in Qixia from the Hua-Zikou River. As a result, on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2020, the Longpao administration began construction of the project to commemorate The Yangtze River Crossing Campaign and serve the inhabitants of the new city.

Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Bowen Hou
Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Beam
© Bowen Hou

The 4.4-acre site has a park, a memorial hall, and a tower. The Memorial Hall with a total building area of 3690 m2, covering an area of 2610 m2, and comprising a historical display, thematic exhibition, red theme education, interactive participation, leisure, office, and so forth. Visitors may view Qixia Mountain and the Yangtze River from the second-floor cantilevered area, which is 14.8 meters tall. The iconic tower, which stands 49.421 meters tall and faces the Yangtze River's Fourth Bridge, is situated on the west side of the memorial hall and serves as a reminder of the historical moment of the Yangtze River Battle's crossing victory.

Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior Photography
© Bowen Hou
Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Image 40 of 49
Space Analysis
Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Interior Photography, Windows
© Bowen Hou

The park's design takes advantage of the elevation difference of the original site to create a functioning area by changing the surface height. Each functional building block becomes a part of the terrain remodeling as a result of the elevation, subsidence, lifting, and cutting of the surface, which organically describes the spatial fluctuation of reeds, a bandstand, a sculpture, and a memorial hall.

Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior Photography
© Bowen Hou
Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Image 35 of 49
Functional Diagram
Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior Photography
© Bowen Hou

The memorial hall adopts the design strategy of "landscraper"1, so that the ground is split, and the building rises slowly from the ground, displaying a trend of low in the north and high in the south while moving forward. The entire structure resembles a wooden boat sailing directly into the river and toward Qixia Mountain, representing the boat of victory, the boat of the people, and the boat of vast renewal. The shape was created in response to General Security Xi's emphasis during his tour of the Yangtze Crossing Campaign Memorial in Hefei: "The people using small boats were successful in the River Crossing Campaign."

Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Bowen Hou

When guests first enter the memorial hall, they will discover a tall lobby and prelude hall beneath a huge triangular skylight. then enter the fundamental display space to witness the creation of actual historical settings under fire; Step inside the red culture theme exhibition hall on the second floor's cantilevered space for a view of the Yangtze River and Qixia Mountain; after that, proceed along the corridor on the second floor to the interactive virtual experience exhibition hall, which also serves as the exhibition's conclusion; finally, turn around from the first floor's foyer to the beneath of the cantilevered space. In the distance, The light of the sunset is reflected on the gravel on the ground through the opening in the cantilevered space as it passes by the river where Qixia Mountain is situated in the distance. The audience witnesses the time narration from preparing for war, crossing the river, victory, and commemoration through radiance, darkness, daybreak, and light.

Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Bowen Hou

Project location

Address:Longpao Street, Liuhe District, Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province, China

ADINJU Atelier Zhouling
Office

Cite: "Yangtze River Crossing Campaign Memorial Park / ADINJU Atelier Zhouling" 20 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999669/yangtze-river-crossing-campaign-memorial-park-adinju-atelier-zhouling> ISSN 0719-8884

© Bowen Hou

渡江胜利公园 / 南大设计院周凌工作室

