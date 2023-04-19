Submit a Project Advertise
World
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture

Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture

Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography

Houses
Pune, India
  • Interior Contractor : Rajesh Parmar, Manoj Suthaar
  • Plumbing Contractor : Raju Bhai
  • Roofing : Epopsi Strumat
  • City : Pune
  • Country : India
Text description provided by the architects. The Lateral Verandah House is, in many ways, a natural extension of the House of Three Streams. They are located on the same site and were designed concurrently but built in separate phases.

Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Edmund Sumner

This home is located further down the slope of this densely forested and steep land. The ravines intersected and informed the house. The House of Three Streams has, at this point, exited the site boundaries and the slopes here are slightly shallower. The memory of ‘Place’ here is significant; Tung Fort sits in close proximity to the East; the topography of the land is particular; the forestation is dense and the climate is distinct, especially considering the eddying wind currents due to the large expanse of Pawna dam towards the North/East and the low lying hills to the South/South-West. The monsoon is violent but beautiful and rain rarely falls vertically due to the accompanying wind.

Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Edmund Sumner
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Image 38 of 45
Plan - Lower Ground Floor
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Image 39 of 45
Plan - Upper Ground Floor
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Bharath Ramamrutham

The house is organized over two primary levels, the upper one sheltering the communal spaces, and the lower one holding the sleeping and mechanical areas. The roof follows the stepping plinth as it adapts to the gradual shift in levels. It undulates, shifts, sidesteps, hovers, and allows the passage of the hill and of the existing trees as it provides shade and frames the near and distant views. Its structural morphology of flitched rafters intertwining with the structural ‘Trees’ situates it in the landscape as a natural pause point in the journey down the hill.

Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Image 45 of 45
Exploded Axonometric
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam, Garden, Deck, Patio
© Bharath Ramamrutham
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Image 41 of 45
Section AA
Lateral Verandah House / Malik Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Bharath Ramamrutham

Raw basalt walls anchor the proposal to the ground. The familiarity and historical application of this stone in every type of shelter, from the village home to the forts, turns these heavy elements into a built landscape. The expected sense of witnessing a House is supplanted by something less recognizable yet familiar, something more ephemeral, yet it is visceral. Everywhere, there are allusions to the surroundings and to the past. The cylinder that rises from the landscape as the House is approached speaks of the fort bastions. The organizational structure of the House precludes a discernible entry point or fixed boundaries, the ‘made’ and ‘found’ merge, and space and movement flow unhindered, much like an organism that has found its equilibrium in Nature; a special Homeostasis.

