World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Zbytiny, Czech Republic
  • Architects: BYRÓ architekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  276
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ondřej Bouška
  • Lead Architects : Jan Holub, Tomáš Hanus
Blacksmith Barn / BYRÓ architekti - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Ondřej Bouška

Text description provided by the architects. The building of a former blacksmith shop with a barn stands in the valley of Blanice River in a nearly untouched area in Pošumaví. The only neighbors are the ruins of a former mill, a sawmill, and the silence of the surrounding pastures.

Blacksmith Barn / BYRÓ architekti - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ondřej Bouška
Blacksmith Barn / BYRÓ architekti - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Ondřej Bouška

We aimed to open up and illuminate the interior space of the barn, which was stacked all the way to the ridge, with interventions subtle as possible.

Blacksmith Barn / BYRÓ architekti - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ondřej Bouška
Blacksmith Barn / BYRÓ architekti - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ondřej Bouška

We removed the unfinished belt dormer installed in the 1990s and replaced it with lighting roof tiles that bring changing light into the barn throughout the day.

Blacksmith Barn / BYRÓ architekti - Image 20 of 22
First Floor Plan
Blacksmith Barn / BYRÓ architekti - Image 21 of 22
Second Floor Plan

The entire project was created with maximum respect for sustainability and local resources. The clients' request was to use materials that were available at the plot whenever possible. Ultimately, due to COVID-19, the reconstruction was mostly done with self-help.

Blacksmith Barn / BYRÓ architekti - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows
© Ondřej Bouška

Project gallery

