World
Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Exterior Photography, WindowsJianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Exterior Photography, CityscapeJianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Interior PhotographyJianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - More Images

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Theater, Renovation
Huai An, China
  • Architects: SEU-ARCH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1972
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Time Raw
  • Lead Architect : Yuan Zhu
  • Design Team : Zhenyi Wang, Weijing Dai, Wenjun Liu, Cheng Fan
  • Landscape Design : Yuan Zhu, Zhenyi Wang, Weijing Dai
  • Engineering : JIANGSU TRY STRUCTURAL DESIGN Co., Ltd.
  • Consultant : Jiangsu Lanyan Construction Group Co., Ltd, Mao haibin, Zhang hao, Zhang wenlong
  • Collaborator : Jiangsu Meficheng Architectural & Planning Design Institute CO.LTD.
  • Client : Xuyi Youlian Asset Management Group Co., Ltd
  • City : Huai An
  • Country : China
Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Time Raw

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Xuyi, Jiangsu Province, with Huaihe River in the northwest and the First Mountain in the southeast, adjacent to the First Mountain Historic District. The existing building on the site is a three-way courtyard, currently vacant, with an abandoned water tower in the backyard. Drinking tea and watching Huangmei Opera is very popular in the local area. The openness of the teahouse-style small theater is in line with the simplicity and lightness of Huangmei Opera. In terms of space and function positioning, it is not limited to conventional theater interpretation, but to build a small theater based on the local characteristic Huangmei Opera, combine with the local taste of Yushan Tea, and introduce the traditional cultural exhibition and salon space of intangible cultural heritage to form a "Huangmei Opera+" characteristic cultural museum.

Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Time Raw

Make large spaces smaller, echoing nature and mountains. On the basis of fully satisfying the function of the small theater, the design makes the building have a dialogue with the landscape and the texture of the block. Dissolve the sense of the scale of the large space of the small theater, and integrate the rolling mountain scenery with the folded undulating roof.

Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Image 26 of 33
generation diagram
Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Time Raw
Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Time Raw

New and old dialogue, space pluralism symbiosis. Moderately renovate and extend the preserved building, using the original courtyard as an auditorium of the small theater to connect the old building with the new one.  Preserve the "space" pattern of the original building, open a hole in the middle of the wall to connect the originally closed space, and form a shared space sequence.

Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Image 24 of 33
functional analysis
Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Interior Photography
© Time Raw

The spatial pattern of the entrance of the original building is retained as the entrance of the performance hall, implying the continuation of the space attribute in the renovation. The steel structure is used to prop up the roof on both sides of the audience hall, and part of the raised part becomes a skylight. The side lighting can be used as a multifunctional hall. The texture of wood and brick gives the elements of the interior space a special perceptual experience.

Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Image 25 of 33
relationship between old and new
Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Time Raw
Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Interior Photography, Beam
© Time Raw

Low carbon construction, materials recycling. Following the concept of low-carbon construction, the design preserves the materials of the original building as much as possible. Recycle the roof truss, watchboard and old brick temporarily removed during construction. The original materials have formed unique patterns in the use of buildings.

Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Interior Photography
© Time Raw
Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Interior Photography, Beam
© Time Raw

U-shaped structure equipment wall, technology-intensive composite under the division of space inside and outside. The U-shaped wall is designed to divide the commercial and theater Spaces and support the roof as part of the structure. At the same time, HVAC equipment, water pipes, and electricity pipes are integrated into the cavity of the equipment wall. While dividing and clarifying the spatial attributes, the equipment is concentrated in the cavity to serve both sides of the space, strengthening the design concept of space-structure-equipment integration.

Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Time Raw

Project location

Address:Huai He Bei Lu, Xu Yi Xian, Huai An Shi, Jiang Su Sheng, China

SEU-ARCH
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancetheaterRefurbishmentRenovationChina

Cite: "Jianghuai Little Theater / SEU-ARCH" 17 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999561/jianghuai-little-theater-seu-arch> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Time Raw

江淮小剧场 / 东南大学建筑学院

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

