World
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura

Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura

Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Handrail, ForestChacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenChacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, GardenChacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyChacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - More Images+ 18

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Chacala, Mexico
  • Architects: 0studio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3660 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Belio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Decori, Friessen, Lagar Cocinas Funcionales
  • Direction And Design: Arq. Miguel Angel Delgado P., Arq. Juan Antonio Corcuera V.
  • Design: Arq. Rosman Ocampo
  • Renderings: Arq. Ramón Padilla
  • Builder: Arq. Rai Torres O.
  • Program: Beach house with 4 complete rooms on the top floor. Kitchen, study and services in the first block on the ground floor. Living room and dining room in the second block on the ground floor.
  • City: Chacala
  • Country: Mexico
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© César Belio
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Image 18 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden, Handrail, Forest
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Chacakul is located on a unique site on the coast of Nayarit, Mexico. Its design was conceived under a simple and elegant linear plan. With two solid forms connected by a bridge that acts by itself as a link between both volumes with the help of a brick lattice. The client's request for a specific program helped us divide the public areas between the ground level and the private areas on the second level.

Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© César Belio
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Image 19 of 23
Plan - 1st floor
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© César Belio

The site had some impressive trees that needed to be respected and we decided to embrace them and make them our main protagonists in this what we call a “man and landscape merger”. So thanks to this context we have the desired results.

Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© César Belio
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Image 20 of 23
Section 01
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden, Column
© César Belio

Casa Chacakul morphs basically all the time thanks to the constant natural light and shadows created by the natural surroundings.

Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade
© César Belio
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Image 21 of 23
Section 02
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Garden, Courtyard
© César Belio

Built with local materials, Casa Chacakul’s colors are created with a mix of cement and the natural soil from within. So it helps to camouflage the building with its natural surroundings.

Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Garden
© César Belio
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Image 22 of 23
Facade - Front
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© César Belio

Our main concern was to develop a project that connects the user with the context surrounding the building, thus giving freedom and a natural feeling to the user.

Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© César Belio
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Image 23 of 23
Facade - Rear
Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bed, Bedroom
© César Belio

Project gallery

0studio Arquitectura
Office

StoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

Cite: "Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura" [Casa Chacakul / 0studio Arquitectura] 01 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999534/chacakul-house-0studio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags