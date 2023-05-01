Chacakul House / 0studio Arquitectura

+ 18

Houses • Chacala, Mexico Architects: 0studio Arquitectura

Area: 3660 ft²

Year: 2022

Photographs: César Belio

Manufacturers: Decori , Friessen , Lagar Cocinas Funcionales

Direction And Design: Arq. Miguel Angel Delgado P., Arq. Juan Antonio Corcuera V.

Design: Arq. Rosman Ocampo

Renderings: Arq. Ramón Padilla

Builder: Arq. Rai Torres O.

Program: Beach house with 4 complete rooms on the top floor. Kitchen, study and services in the first block on the ground floor. Living room and dining room in the second block on the ground floor.

City: Chacala

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Chacakul is located on a unique site on the coast of Nayarit, Mexico. Its design was conceived under a simple and elegant linear plan. With two solid forms connected by a bridge that acts by itself as a link between both volumes with the help of a brick lattice. The client's request for a specific program helped us divide the public areas between the ground level and the private areas on the second level.

The site had some impressive trees that needed to be respected and we decided to embrace them and make them our main protagonists in this what we call a “man and landscape merger”. So thanks to this context we have the desired results.

Casa Chacakul morphs basically all the time thanks to the constant natural light and shadows created by the natural surroundings.

Built with local materials, Casa Chacakul’s colors are created with a mix of cement and the natural soil from within. So it helps to camouflage the building with its natural surroundings.

Our main concern was to develop a project that connects the user with the context surrounding the building, thus giving freedom and a natural feeling to the user.