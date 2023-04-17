Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente

Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente

Save
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente

Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography, FacadeIntimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, ColumnIntimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior PhotographyIntimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, BedroomIntimate House / Karlen + Clemente - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Rio Tercero, Argentina
  • Architects: Karlen + Clemente
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  414
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :GONZALO VIRAMONTE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Sika, ACINDAR, Acqua, Alba, Aluar, Duratop, FV, Holcim Argentina, Ilva, Johnson Acero SA, Palmar SA, Trimble, ferrum
  • Lead Architects : Arq. Monica Karlen – Arq. Juan Pablo Clemente
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography, Facade
© GONZALO VIRAMONTE

Environment. The irregularly shaped land is located near the ring road of Rio Tercero and has access to streets at both ends. The implementation premise is to locate the mass built around patios, seeking to generate different sensations and links with the private exterior according to the use of each space.

Save this picture!
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Concrete
© GONZALO VIRAMONTE
Save this picture!
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Image 12 of 12
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography
© GONZALO VIRAMONTE

Use. Functionally, the project is essentially a permanent-use dwelling. On one of the fronts, there is a double garage and an exterior entrance hall, which together with a large concrete wall make up the façade, giving a sensation of horizontality that goes from one end of the terrain to the other.

Save this picture!
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Facade
© GONZALO VIRAMONTE
Save this picture!
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© GONZALO VIRAMONTE

The house is made up of two blocks articulated by means of a "bridge" with views towards a Japanese patio. The first block, oriented towards the south face of the land, is made up of the entrance hall, double garage, study, 2 bedrooms with bathroom and the master suite with bathroom and dressing room that are arranged around a light patio and with its North face open to the Japanese patio.

Save this picture!
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Column
© GONZALO VIRAMONTE

The second block makes up the social area of the house, which is accessed through the "bridge" that serves as a hinge and allows rotation and a new perpendicular arrangement of the rest of the house. In it, the rooms are distributed, beginning with the living room-dining room-kitchen, barbecue area, and social bathroom. The barbecue area opens onto a gallery connected to the reflecting pool and the central patio. Finally, towards the other front of the lot is a secondary vehicular entrance, accompanied by a storage deposit configuring the service façade.

Save this picture!
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Exterior Photography, Facade
© GONZALO VIRAMONTE

Character. The Constitution of the form is part of a general volume that is undermined by a series of patios with different qualities and privacy, depending on the environments that surround them. On both fronts, the project seeks unity, regardless of the other interior functions. For this, an exposed concrete wall that runs the width of the terrain is undermined by blind pvc carpentry that is implemented as a “skin” to join the fronts toward the street. At the same time, 2 large flower beds are formed that accentuate the idea of the horizontality of the house.

Save this picture!
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© GONZALO VIRAMONTE

The materials were chosen for their low maintenance; for this, exposed concrete framed in boards, stone, pvc carpentry, and black ironwork finishes were chosen.

Save this picture!
Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop
© GONZALO VIRAMONTE

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Karlen + Clemente
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Intimate House / Karlen + Clemente" [Casa Íntima / Karlen + Clemente] 17 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999514/intimate-house-karlen-plus-clemente> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags