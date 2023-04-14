Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tourism
  4. Austria
  5. Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

Save
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten

Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Exterior Photography, ForestVoisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Exterior PhotographyVoisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsVoisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, BeamVoisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Tourism
Thörl, Austria
  • Architectural Supervision : Dietger Wissounig, Patrick Steiner
  • Project Collaboration : Claudia Pittino, Gernot Moser, Matthias Holzner
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Tourism, alpine refuge
  • Building Technology : Pechmann GmbH
  • City : Thörl
  • Country : Austria
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Exterior Photography, Forest
© David Schreyer

Text description provided by the architects. Thörl is situated in the northern region of the Austrian province Styria, which means the area lies predominantly in a temperate climate zone. Subsequently experiencing cold snowy winters and warm summers, which have definitely influenced the design process, construction, and details. The surrounding region can be classified as very mountainous and is not reachable by car, but exclusively by foot.

Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Exterior Photography
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Image 17 of 26
Plan - Site

Especially the more mountainous areas in Austria are used to a lot of snowfall during the winter, which makes this project very special. Avalanche security measures had to be taken to ensure the visitors’ safety and access to running water as well as food and drinks were very limited. Therefore, a reasonable connection to the regional water supply was implemented in the construction process.

Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Beam
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Image 18 of 26
Plan - Ground floor

For the moderately warm Austrian summers, which reach a maximum of about 30°-35°C, a large front terrace provides a nice outside space for public use.  Since the Voisthaler Hut is being used as an alpine refuge, an adequate combination of culturally significant ways of construction, as well as aesthetics and function, was essential.

Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Exterior Photography
© David Schreyer

The new Voisthaler Hut is situated in the high valley of Upper Dullwitz as a highly visible landmark. As a point of orientation between Hochschwab, Wetterkogel, Karlhochkogel, and Fölzsattel, it replaces the existing hut and appears as a simple, clear volume in the high alpine terrain. The setting in the large natural landscape is an interplay of site-specific characteristics (topography, weather sides, view), function, and form - a combination of architecture and site. Due to the logistically challenging location, prefabricated timber construction was chosen as a sensible building form.

Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Exterior Photography
© David Schreyer

The formal realization of the new hut is derived both from a general attitude towards a sensitive integration of a typical (mountain) landscape and the primary requirement of its function as a shelter: respect and modesty towards the site's simplicity are thus formally carried outwards. The exterior appearance is marked by the character of the natural wooden surface, which has an inviting effect, and promises a home atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Interior Photography
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Image 19 of 26
Plan - 1st floor

The facade consists of shifting timber slats that have been left untreated so that the appearance of the hut will slowly merge with its surroundings. The interior is dominated by visibly left wooden surfaces of the cross-laminated timber construction and the floorboards.

Save this picture!
Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:8621 Thörl, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dietger Wissounig Architekten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismAustria

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismAustria
Cite: "Voisthaler Hut / Dietger Wissounig Architekten" 14 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999444/voisthaler-hut-dietger-wissounig-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags