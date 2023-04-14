Submit a Project Advertise
MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Exterior Photography, WindowsMIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Interior Photography, BeamMIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Interior PhotographyMIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Exterior Photography, FacadeMIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Museum
Brazil
  • Architects: Carvalho Araújo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Lead Architect : José Manuel Carvalho Araújo
  • Architect : Alexandre Branco, Ana Carolina Moura, Gonçalo Fernandes, Hélder Ferreira, João Lago, Joel Moniz, Margarida Araújo, Pedro Mendes, Tiago Almeida, Tomé Capa
  • Builder : Construtora Porto
  • Waterproofing : Engº Rui Leite Jr.
  • Installations : FIP Engenharia
  • Structure : MD Engenheiros associados
  • Landscape Architecture : Régis B. Tavares
  • Country : Brazil
MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, Windows
© Felipe Petrovsky

Text description provided by the architects. The new building of MIS - Museu da Imagem e do Som - is located in the environs of Palácio da Abolição, establishing with it a relation of respect, not only the scale but also the design of the new object and its relation with the urban space.

MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Felipe Petrovsky
MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Image 20 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Felipe Petrovsky

The location at the land’s boundary enables liberating the outer area of the urban front, allowing the definition of a frontal square that formally results like an extended carpet that rises to define a big vertical element and that establishes a continuous surface between “stage” and “screen”.

MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Interior Photography
© Felipe Petrovsky
MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Image 23 of 23
-2 Floor Plan
MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Interior Photography
© Felipe Petrovsky
MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Image 16 of 23
Section
MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Felipe Petrovsky

An outer covered space marks the separation between the horizontal and the vertical elements. This option allows creating of a kind of scenery for the urban space, bringing to us the image of the amphitheaters. It is the image of the building.

MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Felipe Petrovsky

Project location

Address:Fortaleza - Ceará, Brazil

Carvalho Araújo
Concrete

