MIS - Sound and Image Museum of Ceará / Carvalho Araújo

+ 18

Museum • Brazil Architects: Carvalho Araújo

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 2800 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Lead Architect : José Manuel Carvalho Araújo

Architect : Alexandre Branco, Ana Carolina Moura, Gonçalo Fernandes, Hélder Ferreira, João Lago, Joel Moniz, Margarida Araújo, Pedro Mendes, Tiago Almeida, Tomé Capa

Builder : Construtora Porto

Waterproofing : Engº Rui Leite Jr.

Installations : FIP Engenharia

Structure : MD Engenheiros associados

Landscape Architecture : Régis B. Tavares

Country : Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new building of MIS - Museu da Imagem e do Som - is located in the environs of Palácio da Abolição, establishing with it a relation of respect, not only the scale but also the design of the new object and its relation with the urban space.

The location at the land’s boundary enables liberating the outer area of the urban front, allowing the definition of a frontal square that formally results like an extended carpet that rises to define a big vertical element and that establishes a continuous surface between “stage” and “screen”.

An outer covered space marks the separation between the horizontal and the vertical elements. This option allows creating of a kind of scenery for the urban space, bringing to us the image of the amphitheaters. It is the image of the building.