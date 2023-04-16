Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos

Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos

Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Garden, CourtyardPatio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyPatio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadePatio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairPatio House / Garnier Arquitectos - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Puntarenas, Costa Rica
  • Architects: Garnier Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Andrés García Lachner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Arte en Luz, Kholer, MIRAGE, SANTOS
  • Design : Jean Garnier
  • Design And Inspection : Ivannia Sánchez
  • Construction : Proinsa
  • Landscape : Salvia
  • Interiors : Garnier Intro
  • Qualified : Diseño Electromecánico
  • Structural Engineering : Diseño Estructural
  • City : Puntarenas
  • Country : Costa Rica
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Image 41 of 48
Diagram
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés García Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Patio is located in Puntarenas, on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, in a luxury residential community in Playa Hermosa.

© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Andrés García Lachner
Plan - First floor
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Image 42 of 48
Plan - First floor
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Andrés García Lachner

The project is developed within a 1924m2 property, surrounded by gardens, in the middle of the tropical nature that surrounds that community and the Pacific Ocean on the west side.

© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Garden, Beam, Courtyard
© Andrés García Lachner
Plan - Second floor
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Image 43 of 48
Plan - Second floor
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Beam, Courtyard
© Andrés García Lachner

The land is characterized by being flat, having two slopes on its sides that divide the adjoining lots. In its two main ends, one entrance faces the public street, and another has a view of the sea.

© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Andrés García Lachner
Elevation
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Image 45 of 48
Elevation
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair
© Andrés García Lachner

The house is designed in 800m2, the intention of the design was to create a main block with private areas, the program of the social area was a transversal block to the main block, giving priority to the view, which is the sea. 

© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Andrés García Lachner
Elevation
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Image 46 of 48
Elevation
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Andrés García Lachner

The private block on the second level provides coverage and shade to the terrace on the first level, the main social spaces integrated into the terrace, and the central patio that incorporates vegetation, in order to give a bioclimatic treatment to the areas surrounding this patio. 

© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Deck
© Andrés García Lachner
Elevation
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Image 47 of 48
Elevation
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrés García Lachner

The project is oriented from east to west, giving value to its main view that occupies the sea and where fortunately the sunset can be observed. It has complete service areas, 5 secondary bedrooms, the main bedroom, and large social areas that face the west, allowing you to enjoy the sunset merging with the sea.

© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Andrés García Lachner
Elevation
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Image 48 of 48
Elevation
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andrés García Lachner

The composition of the architectural program around the main patio gives this house freshness and transparency towards that garden, which integrates the exterior with the interior, creating a feeling of “always sharing with nature”. 

© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andrés García Lachner
Plan
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Image 44 of 48
Plan
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés García Lachner

We call the design of this residence "contemporary tropical", we have taken it to the modern without forgetting the climate and its location in Costa Rica, using materials such as concrete, metal, and glass, mixed with wood, clay tiles, and vegetation, softening the modern and adding warmth. In addition, these materials contribute to the bioclimatic design that we address in the project in general.

© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andrés García Lachner
© Andrés García Lachner
Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrés García Lachner

Project gallery

About this office
Garnier Arquitectos
Office

