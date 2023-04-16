Patio House / Garnier Arquitectos

+ 43

Design : Jean Garnier

Design And Inspection : Ivannia Sánchez

Construction : Proinsa

Landscape : Salvia

Interiors : Garnier Intro

Qualified : Diseño Electromecánico

Structural Engineering : Diseño Estructural

City : Puntarenas

Country : Costa Rica

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Patio is located in Puntarenas, on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, in a luxury residential community in Playa Hermosa.

The project is developed within a 1924m2 property, surrounded by gardens, in the middle of the tropical nature that surrounds that community and the Pacific Ocean on the west side.

The land is characterized by being flat, having two slopes on its sides that divide the adjoining lots. In its two main ends, one entrance faces the public street, and another has a view of the sea.

The house is designed in 800m2, the intention of the design was to create a main block with private areas, the program of the social area was a transversal block to the main block, giving priority to the view, which is the sea.

The private block on the second level provides coverage and shade to the terrace on the first level, the main social spaces integrated into the terrace, and the central patio that incorporates vegetation, in order to give a bioclimatic treatment to the areas surrounding this patio.

The project is oriented from east to west, giving value to its main view that occupies the sea and where fortunately the sunset can be observed. It has complete service areas, 5 secondary bedrooms, the main bedroom, and large social areas that face the west, allowing you to enjoy the sunset merging with the sea.

The composition of the architectural program around the main patio gives this house freshness and transparency towards that garden, which integrates the exterior with the interior, creating a feeling of “always sharing with nature”.

We call the design of this residence "contemporary tropical", we have taken it to the modern without forgetting the climate and its location in Costa Rica, using materials such as concrete, metal, and glass, mixed with wood, clay tiles, and vegetation, softening the modern and adding warmth. In addition, these materials contribute to the bioclimatic design that we address in the project in general.