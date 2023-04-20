Infinite Combinations: Bathroom Moodboards for Inspiration

Impressionist artists used the effect of "Optical Mixing" to create the illusion of color. By using short, separate brushstrokes of pure tones directly onto the canvas, the colors visually blended together as the observers moved away from the painting. For example, when painting a body of water, Claude Monet might have applied strokes of pure blue to represent the shadow areas and strokes of yellow to represent the light areas, which created the illusion of a green color, even though the painter had not actually added that particular hue to the canvas. In other words, each brushstroke has its own specific role in a painting, but also works for the whole image that is being created, through a careful choice of the elements present in the artist's palette.

Something similar happens with moodboards for spaces. Like a painter's palette, they are valuable tools for interior designers in the process of creating inspiring and functional spaces, allowing them to combine dissonant and unusual elements in favor of a harmonious whole. As a collage of visual elements, colors, typography, images, and words, carefully selected to represent the overall "mood" of the design, they assist in interior design decisions: materials and colors, coordination of design elements, exploration of concepts, and communication with the client, while also inspiring and directing the designer's creativity.

In the specific case of bathroom design, the use of moodboards can be especially important, since these are generally small spaces that accumulate many pieces, accessories and decorative elements. Having a chosen direction or approach helps in making assertive decisions. It is in this context that VitrA, a well-known Turkish brand in the field of bathroom accessories and furniture, offers a wide range of products designed for bathrooms, including furniture, sanitaryware, faucets, showers and accessories. In collaboration with renowned designers and architects, VitrA creates innovative and elegant solutions to enhance the comfort and aesthetics of residential and commercial spaces and that, above all, can create a harmonious whole. VitrA has also developed some moodboards of product lines, each with distinct characteristics and proposals, but with a united concern for functionality and aesthetics:

Liquid

Designed by Tom Dixon in collaboration with VitrA, Liquid is a fun yet functional bathroom collection. Rounded lines, soft curves and organic shapes evoke fluidity and dynamism. In the case of the featured moodboard, the low, sturdy faucet contrasts with the twisted, restrained geometry of the cactus, along with a background that highlights softness and order. The line includes a diverse range of products, such as sanitaryware, faucets and accessories, which can be mixed and matched to create a cohesive bathroom design. The collection also offers flexibility in terms of design options and allows for customization based on individual preferences.

Voyage

Voyage is a system that offers solutions for peace of mind. Motivated by the premise that time spent in the bathroom is not just a physical experience, but a break, this moodboard proposes a space where mind and body meet, with stimuli for emotion and spirit. It was designed by Arik Levy in collaboration with VitrA.

Memoria

The Memoria collection, developed by Christophe Pillet in collaboration with VitrA, focuses on attention to detail and a timeless, classic design language, with elegant and refined aesthetics that exude a sense of luxury and sophistication.

Origin

This is a mostly minimalist approach, where subtle lines, elegant designs and unmatched color alternatives create a wealth of choice in sanitaryware and lead to a truly personalized bathroom environment. With clean lines, simple shapes and a focus on functionality, the products in the collection offer a sleek, modern aesthetic that complements contemporary bathroom styles.

With the help of moodboards and the many options offered by the above product collections, designers have the freedom to create unique, customized bathroom spaces that meet their clients' individual needs and preferences.

VitrA was present at ISH 2023 –a renowned trade show for bathroom and building services held in Frankfurt, Germany– exhibiting its innovative, cutting-edge products, technologies and designs for the bathroom industry, designed to enhance the functionality, aesthetics and sustainability of modern bathrooms. It carries a commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly bathroom solutions, incorporating smart technologies, water-saving features, and eco-conscious materials. In addition, it emphasized its focus on user experience, comfort and well-being with designs that prioritize ergonomics, functionality and aesthetics. At this booth, customers and professionals had the opportunity to make their own moodboard combinations according to their budget and style, through a set of products. The company has also opened a showroom in London, in the award-winning Turnmill building, characterized as a place for the entire design community to gather and be inquisitive – hosting conversations about place making, cities, sustainable living and emerging technologies.

