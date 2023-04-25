Submit a Project Advertise
Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA

Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA

Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior PhotographyOrient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, KitchenOrient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, Chair, WindowsOrient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsOrient Hongda Offices / PPAA - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Office Buildings, Showroom
China
  • Architects: PPAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  81375 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Xue Liang
  • Lead Architect: Pablo Pérez Palacios
  • Design Team: Miguel Vargas Terán, Sergio Delgado, Jesús García, Gabriela Celis, Jonathan Morales
  • Program: Office
  • Country: China
Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Xue Liang
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography
© Xue Liang

Text description provided by the architects. Orient Hongda is the largest yarn factory in China. And for its new offices and showroom, we decided to transfer its raw material to the design of the space.

Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Xue Liang
Plan - 6th Floor
Plan - 6th Floor
Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography
© Xue Liang

In the project, there are no solid divisions: the threads produced by Orient Hongda were used to design translucent curtains that allow the space to live inwards and generate its own views and warm space. Only three-layer divisions were designed for the meeting rooms: threads/glass/threads, in this way the acoustics, important for these spaces, were resolved without neglecting the concept of translucency.

Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography
© Xue Liang
Plan - 7th floor
Plan - 7th floor
Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Xue Liang

An important aspect of making the decision to live the space inside was the context where the building is located, being an industrial zone in China, it was sought to disconnect the experience of the space from the gray urban image.

Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Xue Liang
Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography
© Xue Liang

The eight-story building contains a showroom, where you access and can see the threads produced by the factory, it also incorporates offices, a meeting room, an auditorium, and a multipurpose room. The predominant materials are glass, white threads, and a gold covering that identifies the circulation nuclei.

Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Xue Liang
Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Xue Liang

An important challenge was to understand that this showroom and offices, on the one hand, had to reflect the identity of the company in the physical space, and on the other, respond to the functional and operational needs of a company to improve performance and quality of life of the employees. We also take on the challenge of developing an architectural space that reflects the goodness and quality of Orient Hongda products, as well as the role they play in the fashion industry in China.

Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Xue Liang
Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Xue Liang

Its products, which are natural fabrics, create interior sensations and atmospheres that function as independent elements and perceptually make the structure of the building disappear. The use of materials that allow the passage of light, generates visual communication between spaces, creating a sense of mystery and curiosity.

Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Glass, Windows
© Xue Liang
Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade
© Xue Liang

Project location

Address:Zhejiang, China

About this office
PPAA
Office

GlassFabric

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomChina

Cite: "Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA" [Oficinas Orient Hongda / PPAA] 25 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999381/orient-hongda-offices-ppaa> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags