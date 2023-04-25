Orient Hongda Offices / PPAA

+ 22

Office Buildings, Showroom • China Architects: PPAA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 81375 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Xue Liang

Lead Architect: Pablo Pérez Palacios

Design Team: Miguel Vargas Terán, Sergio Delgado, Jesús García, Gabriela Celis, Jonathan Morales

Program: Office

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Orient Hongda is the largest yarn factory in China. And for its new offices and showroom, we decided to transfer its raw material to the design of the space.

In the project, there are no solid divisions: the threads produced by Orient Hongda were used to design translucent curtains that allow the space to live inwards and generate its own views and warm space. Only three-layer divisions were designed for the meeting rooms: threads/glass/threads, in this way the acoustics, important for these spaces, were resolved without neglecting the concept of translucency.

An important aspect of making the decision to live the space inside was the context where the building is located, being an industrial zone in China, it was sought to disconnect the experience of the space from the gray urban image.

The eight-story building contains a showroom, where you access and can see the threads produced by the factory, it also incorporates offices, a meeting room, an auditorium, and a multipurpose room. The predominant materials are glass, white threads, and a gold covering that identifies the circulation nuclei.

An important challenge was to understand that this showroom and offices, on the one hand, had to reflect the identity of the company in the physical space, and on the other, respond to the functional and operational needs of a company to improve performance and quality of life of the employees. We also take on the challenge of developing an architectural space that reflects the goodness and quality of Orient Hongda products, as well as the role they play in the fashion industry in China.

Its products, which are natural fabrics, create interior sensations and atmospheres that function as independent elements and perceptually make the structure of the building disappear. The use of materials that allow the passage of light, generates visual communication between spaces, creating a sense of mystery and curiosity.