Salle du Coum Sports Complex Renovation / ENO Architectes

Partner : Samuel COROLLER, Pierre DUQUESNE, Hervé LOGEAT, Juliette GOULEY, Patricia JOURON

City : Ploudalmézeau

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. Located near a college, the new Coum sports complex, beyond its specific program, must reinvent and enlarge an old sports hall and find its place in its immediate environment, integrate smoothly, and dialogue with the city. The replacement of the translucent parts of the existing room is an opportunity that we seized. This new coating is continued up to the level of the existing hall, a translucent ribbon then takes shape, folds, and envelops the two main volumes in ample movement.

It rises at the lobby level and clearly indicates a single entrance. It comes to join the ground in a golden and scintillating movement, to guide the gaze toward the new entrance. The broken lines of the ribbon respond to the sloping roofs of the existing multi-sports hall so the project seems to have always been like this. The traces of the past are however there, clearly visible, but they are erased in favor of a whole with unique and intriguing architecture.

Since the objective of the project is to arouse the desire to play sports, the whole must reflect its positive and dynamic image. The existing becomes support allows us to unroll our facade tape on the gable of the extension. The architecture of the project embodies this sporting vocation with a facade that materializes the very idea of movement.

The movement of the facade and the main colors used have only one purpose: to create the event. Catch the eye and promote sporting vocations. The golden tint at the entrance and the silver tint of the vertical slats evoke the colors of the gold and silver medals of sports competitions. The sober translucent band placed on a darker background plays with the light throughout the day to turn into a luminous signal at night.

The reflections on the sparkling gold and silver parts complete this play on light and complete giving the building its letters of nobility. The reduced space left between the two rooms allows us to organize the project simply and very efficiently. The initial implementation constraint proves to be an excellent support for the general organization of the project.

The circulation located behind the bleachers is a backbone that structures the link between the two multi-sports halls, it starts from the hall to join at its end the old entrance to the existing hall. The new room respects the characteristics of regional competitions. Its main quality is to have a very pleasant natural light atmosphere.

The long north facade, located above the bleachers, is entirely covered with translucent insulated panels (cellular polycarbonate) which diffuse a constant soft light without shadows from the spectators towards the field.

This homogeneous light contribution is completed by the filtered light coming from the translucent ribbon of the entrance facade and by the random openings located on the south and west facade. The frame also brings its graphic touch and takes up the biases suggested on the main facade and will contribute to the visual quality of the whole.