Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC

Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC

Save
Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC

Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography, WindowsHoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography, WindowsHoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography, StairsHoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior PhotographyHoth Photo Studio / SPEC - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architects: SPEC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  3M, Carl Hansen and Son
  • Lead Architect : Motoki Ishii
  • Lighting Design : K LIGHT STUDIO
  • City : Shibuya City
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This photography studio is located on the fifth and sixth floors of a small six-story building. It can be rented for seasonal apparel brand looks, product photography with models for e-commerce sites, and exhibitions. As a result of its purpose, most of the space is taken up by plain white walls, wooden walls, white ceilings, and simple concrete floors, which are needed by many users.

Save this picture!
Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Image 17 of 17
Plans
Save this picture!
Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa

The challenge was how to create a unique photo spot just by this studio within that situation. The fifth floor features a concrete staircase and a concrete box that encases the elevator. The staircase itself has been polished to reveal the encapsulated gravel. By designing an irregular stonework sculptural staircase amidst the orderly white walls and concrete floor, the staircase becomes more than just a means of transportation - it becomes a stay that accentuates the clothes, shoes, and models.

Save this picture!
Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

As a photography studio, the sixth floor's flat shape inevitably created some dead space. Rather than utilizing the dead space for storage of photographic equipment and furniture, a distorted glass panel with a mirrored surface was installed to reach the full 4.4-meter ceiling, resulting in a completely new and unique visual effect.

Save this picture!
Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

The potential for using these distorted mirrors to create unique and original photographs will be left to the creativity of the photographers and art directors who utilize this studio. By introducing an unexpected feature into the studio space, I hope to stimulate the creativity of the creators who use it, and that they will produce exceptional photographic works that go beyond the original intent of the designer.

Save this picture!
Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Japan, 〒151-0063 Tokyo, Shibuya City, Tomigaya, 1-chōme−12−７ エイトバイエイチビル

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SPEC
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Hoth Photo Studio / SPEC" 11 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999277/hoth-photo-studio-spec> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags