Carpe Diem Apartments / mojo/architecten

Architecture. It had to be a striking tower, which is a beacon in its area but also offers shelter to the Karel Appelhof square. Carpe Diem is therefore inspired by the towers in the beautiful medieval Italian San Gimignano. Towers that have grown over time to trump the neighboring buildings in prestige and beauty. That is how our quest towards, an architectural composition in which the different scale levels of the neighborhood and the place merge, started. With attention to detail and the human scale.

Sophisticated living. The appearance and materials support the generous, chic character that we wanted to emphasize in the building and its surrounding. You enter a marble and brass-clad entrance hall. By chamfering the facade of the building on the upper floors, the high tower elegantly blends into the surrounding buildings. In addition, the apartments in the upper part will have a spacious south-facing balcony and enjoy a panoramic view of Holland Park. The penthouse with high ceilings and high glass fronts on all sides give the building a cornice.

Materials. We were looking for materials that age well and are pleasant to the touch. The light bricks contrast with the surrounding buildings and give the building a fresh, almost Mediterranean character. The stones are rock-hard, so they stay clean and beautiful over time. Matching colored aluminum frames fitted with clear sun-resistant glass, provide every home with lots of daylight. In addition, a suitably chic entrance. A beautiful facade with integrated seating elements, together with an awning, brass-plated front doors, creating a pleasant atmosphere at eye level.

Sustainability. In addition to the influence of the test of time on the facade materials, we have thought about energy management and your comfort. Carpe Diem meets the very latest energy requirements. It utilizes all the possibilities of heat recovery, underfloor heating, and PV cells. After all, a cozy house is represented by a warm home. We think it is important that you can enjoy luxurious living without any worries about high energy costs.