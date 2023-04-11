Submit a Project Advertise
World
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna

SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography, Windows

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Los Hornos, Argentina
  Architects: Mariano Ravenna
  Area: 56
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ALUAR ALUMINIOS, Acerosya, Cemento Avellaneda, Maderwill
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme

Text description provided by the architects. In moments where the traditional concept of family is being redefined, the project aimed to solve a housing issue that does not have a permanent use or a static program, for a family composed of 2 people who have children from previous relationships. The solution was to break away from the concept of a single-family box.

SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Image 17 of 21
Variables diagram
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme

The project proposes to house the different human dimensions and converge in those common spaces that every home needs or in the transition from one environment to another, with diverse paths that can lead to an encounter with others or to the pursuit of individuality. In this way, different people can coexist in the same physical space, choosing with whom, when, and how to be with others.

SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Image 18 of 21
Site plan
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Interior Photography, Facade
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme

Except for the kitchen and bathroom areas, the rest of the spaces do not have a pre-fixed function. They can be used as a bedroom, living room, playroom, office, etc. The function is based on the situation that arises at the moment the housing is inhabited.

SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Image 19 of 21
Ground floor plan
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme

The house has a clear layout of privacy towards the street, but towards the interior, it is completely permeable. With an appearance that invites intimacy and suggests hiding inside to protect oneself. Privacy without the need for fences or wires.

SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Image 20 of 21
First floor plan
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme

The experience with the outside is not achieved through huge windows, but by proposing a different type of relationship between enclosed spaces.

SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Image 21 of 21
Elevations
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme

The plot had 4 trees aligned along its length. The proposal not only avoids touching any tree but takes advantage of this situation, as the house is protected under the canopy of the ash trees that form a "green umbrella".

SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Interior Photography, Column
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme
SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme

Another challenge was to achieve an absolutely simple construction system since there was a low budget (pro.cre.ar) and also skilled labor to execute only very simple things. Concrete piles, hollow brick walls, smoothed cement floors, and slab roofs made with brick and expanded polystyrene solve a house without the need to execute complex details.

SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna - Exterior Photography
© Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme

Project gallery

About this office
Mariano Ravenna
Office

