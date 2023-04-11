SF-FR House / Mariano Ravenna

+ 16

Houses • Los Hornos, Argentina Architects: Mariano Ravenna

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 56 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2023

Photographs Photographs : Rodrigo Lautaro Riquelme

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : ALUAR ALUMINIOS , Acerosya , Cemento Avellaneda , Maderwill

Structural Design : Malena Gomez

Construction : Liubomyr Shkirko

Landscape : Ana Pessio

Electrical Design : Juan Gonzalez

City : Los Hornos

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. In moments where the traditional concept of family is being redefined, the project aimed to solve a housing issue that does not have a permanent use or a static program, for a family composed of 2 people who have children from previous relationships. The solution was to break away from the concept of a single-family box.

The project proposes to house the different human dimensions and converge in those common spaces that every home needs or in the transition from one environment to another, with diverse paths that can lead to an encounter with others or to the pursuit of individuality. In this way, different people can coexist in the same physical space, choosing with whom, when, and how to be with others.

Except for the kitchen and bathroom areas, the rest of the spaces do not have a pre-fixed function. They can be used as a bedroom, living room, playroom, office, etc. The function is based on the situation that arises at the moment the housing is inhabited.

The house has a clear layout of privacy towards the street, but towards the interior, it is completely permeable. With an appearance that invites intimacy and suggests hiding inside to protect oneself. Privacy without the need for fences or wires.

The experience with the outside is not achieved through huge windows, but by proposing a different type of relationship between enclosed spaces.

The plot had 4 trees aligned along its length. The proposal not only avoids touching any tree but takes advantage of this situation, as the house is protected under the canopy of the ash trees that form a "green umbrella".

Another challenge was to achieve an absolutely simple construction system since there was a low budget (pro.cre.ar) and also skilled labor to execute only very simple things. Concrete piles, hollow brick walls, smoothed cement floors, and slab roofs made with brick and expanded polystyrene solve a house without the need to execute complex details.