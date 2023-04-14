Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. A House Reborn / Studio 4A

A House Reborn / Studio 4A

Save
A House Reborn / Studio 4A

A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Patio, CourtyardA House Reborn / Studio 4A - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairA House Reborn / Studio 4A - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, WindowsA House Reborn / Studio 4A - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestA House Reborn / Studio 4A - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Patio, Courtyard
© Shamanth Patil

Text description provided by the architects. An existing 60+ years old dilapidated house stood on a plot in the inner circle, Whitefield Bangalore. The Inner Circle is part of the Anglo-Indian settlement. Remnants of the colonial era are reflected in the architectural style, beautiful garden, gable-tiled roof and wooden décor, and the antique furniture & curios in the house. The tranquility of the place and the chirping of birds in the large garden fade out the hustle and bustle of city life. The client envisioned a weekend home for a family of 4 adults where they would eventually settle down. The site is surrounded by large old mango trees and a tamarind tree that formed canopies around the existing house. The attempt was to design the new home around this context.

Save this picture!
A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Shamanth Patil
Save this picture!
A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Image 14 of 18
Existing Foundation Plan
Save this picture!
A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shamanth Patil
Save this picture!
A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Shamanth Patil

The new set of requirements was carefully planned over the existing foundations, to cause minimum damage to the roots of the existing trees. Away from these trees, 3 new RCC columns were added to accommodate the requirements. The remaining are load-bearing walls that would stand on the existing foundation. Entering from the street into a 70’ long and narrow driveway paved in repurposed granite leads to an MS trellis covered in thunbergia creepers. The path opens to a large tumble-finish granite paved entry court under the shade of the tamarind tree. The staircase block hides the private garden at the rear. One enters the house through a 4’ wide gap between two 2-storied walls leading to an open double-height living, dining & kitchen.

Save this picture!
A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Handrail, Beam
© Shamanth Patil
Save this picture!
A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting
© Shamanth Patil

A load-bearing brick colonnade frames the dining and the semi-open family space that stands as a pavilion in the rear garden. The staircase takes one to a metal bridge overlooking the living below and connects 2 bedrooms at the upper level. A local artist Vicky Venkatesh painted the double-height living walls, inspired by the plants and birds found in the garden. Materials like granite, cement tiles, wood, roofing tiles, etc. from the old structure were repurposed & strategically blended with new building materials.

Save this picture!
A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Image 17 of 18
Section AA
Save this picture!
A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows
© Shamanth Patil

Instead of articulating the façade with the ornamental features of an old structure, architectural features such as thick masonry, double heights, colonnades, long transition spaces, symmetry in the organization of structure, etc. were used to remind one of the old houses that once stood at the same place. Essentially creating simple volumes with a stark whitewashed finish. Thus, the house that is reborn accommodates the new without completely discarding the past and the existing.

Save this picture!
A House Reborn / Studio 4A - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Shamanth Patil

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio 4A
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "A House Reborn / Studio 4A" 14 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999195/a-house-reborn-studio-4a> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags