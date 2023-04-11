Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenVertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, FacadeVertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamVertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam, Deck, PatioVertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects

  • Design Team : Tran Thi Thu Trang, Nicolas Teoh
  • Country : Singapore
Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. The house sits on a typical landed housing plot with an oncoming road directly facing the front and this becomes a privacy issue. To address this, a vertical court is inserted between the house and its adjoining neighbor. All the main spaces of the house look into this courtyard.

Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Derek Swalwell
Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Image 15 of 18
Ground Floor and Mezzanine Plan
Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Derek Swalwell

At the ground level, there are two pools, a koi pond under the covered skylit trellis extending into a swimming pool outside. The double-volume living, and dining rooms open to this court, with correspondingly tall sliding and folding glass doors that can open fully. The courtyard is covered at the top with a glass roof and an intricate pattern of the anodized aluminum trellis. This creates a perfect environment for the house – sheltered from the rain, screened from the sun, hidden from the public, and well-ventilated through the large opening in front. It is a veritable oasis for the family and their guests.

Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Derek Swalwell
Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Image 17 of 18
Sections
Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade, Handrail
© Derek Swalwell
Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Derek Swalwell

This typology redefines how a typical landed house in Singapore can relate to the environment. It enables a space that can be fully opened yet remain private, sheltered, and comfortable. The house still has the usual assortment of (6) rooms and sits on a plot size of 445m2 so it is a very typical house with regard to its requirements. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines an oasis as “something that provides refuge, relief, or pleasant contrast”. We think a house in Singapore can be all three, especially in this era of uncertainty and trouble.

Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Derek Swalwell

HYLA Architects
Brick

