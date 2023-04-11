Vertical Oasis House / HYLA Architects

+ 13

Design Team : Tran Thi Thu Trang, Nicolas Teoh

Country : Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. The house sits on a typical landed housing plot with an oncoming road directly facing the front and this becomes a privacy issue. To address this, a vertical court is inserted between the house and its adjoining neighbor. All the main spaces of the house look into this courtyard.

Save this picture! Ground Floor and Mezzanine Plan

At the ground level, there are two pools, a koi pond under the covered skylit trellis extending into a swimming pool outside. The double-volume living, and dining rooms open to this court, with correspondingly tall sliding and folding glass doors that can open fully. The courtyard is covered at the top with a glass roof and an intricate pattern of the anodized aluminum trellis. This creates a perfect environment for the house – sheltered from the rain, screened from the sun, hidden from the public, and well-ventilated through the large opening in front. It is a veritable oasis for the family and their guests.

This typology redefines how a typical landed house in Singapore can relate to the environment. It enables a space that can be fully opened yet remain private, sheltered, and comfortable. The house still has the usual assortment of (6) rooms and sits on a plot size of 445m2 so it is a very typical house with regard to its requirements. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines an oasis as “something that provides refuge, relief, or pleasant contrast”. We think a house in Singapore can be all three, especially in this era of uncertainty and trouble.