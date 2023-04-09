The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Rick Joy

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Second Studio Podcast

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week Architect Rick Joy, Founder and Principal of Studio Rick Joy joins David and Marina of FAME Architecture and Design to discuss his background; transitioning from his career as a percussionist to architecture; his philosophy and practice; the pros and cons of design-build; his process and thoughts on architectural style; and more.

+ 6

Highlights and Timestamps

Highlights (00:00)

Architecture school (08:50)

The sensorial aspect of architecture (15:15)

Save this picture! Desert Nomad House. Image Courtesy of Rick Joy

I think smell is the most vivid memory-provoking sense. When you smell that cut grass like you just said, I go right back to Maine in my mind. And even I smell someone baking cookies next door, I can see my mother in the kitchen making cookies for us kids. (17:58)

Save this picture! Mandarina. Image Courtesy of Rick Joy

Life after graduation (18:24)

It’s a teaching studio. Sometimes I’ll go up to somebody's desk and I'll say “Turn off your monitors and don't look at your watch or your phone. What time is it?”… I want people to be architects, not technicians, not Revit people. (28:44)

Save this picture! Tubac House. Image Courtesy of Rick Joy

Process (31:17)

Starting an office (37:17)

Transition away from design-build (54:03)

Save this picture! Mandarina. Image Courtesy of Rick Joy

Style (01:00:09)

I don't have a signature style for lots of reasons. I believe in the building culture of place and finding place through nature. (01:01:41)

Save this picture! Amangiri. Image Courtesy of Rick Joy

Architecture fees (01:08:50)

The young folks are willing to do projects for such low fees… If you wanted to buy a used commercial building in downtown Tucson, you would pay 10% to a real estate agent who's going to spend four days on it. And I'm going to have five architects for three years and you want me to do it for 3%? Now, that’s crazy, and I’m not going to do that to the profession. (01:09:05)

Future (01:16:43)

Save this picture! Tucson Mountain House. Image Courtesy of Rick Joy

