World
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Australia
  Architects: Vanessa Wegner Architect
  Area: 240
  Year: 2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Katherine Lu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Blackbutt
  Lead Architect: Vanessa Wegner
  Builder: M J Minard
More SpecsLess Specs
Dave and Libby's Gladesville House / Vanessa Wegner Architect - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Katherine Lu

Text description provided by the architects. Dave and Libby's Gladesville House is a renovation of a Californian bungalow for a young family of five. The site is a large suburban block perched on the high side of Gladesville capturing distant views of gum trees and part of the Harbour and North Easterly breezes.

Dave and Libby's Gladesville House / Vanessa Wegner Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Katherine Lu
Dave and Libby's Gladesville House / Vanessa Wegner Architect - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop
© Katherine Lu
Dave and Libby's Gladesville House / Vanessa Wegner Architect - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Katherine Lu

The brief was to create a warm and inviting family home. We kept the original structure of the bungalow and added a two storey addition to the rear that steps down the site to follow the fall of the land.

Dave and Libby's Gladesville House / Vanessa Wegner Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Katherine Lu
Dave and Libby's Gladesville House / Vanessa Wegner Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Stairs, Facade
© Katherine Lu

The existing pool and garden remained relatively untouched. The main feature of the new design is a large covered balcony on the North West side that provides shade on hot summer days yet lets winter sun into the living areas.

Dave and Libby's Gladesville House / Vanessa Wegner Architect - Interior Photography
© Katherine Lu

