  5. Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier

Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier

Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamTiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, BeamTiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Door, Bed, BeamTiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tiên Cẩm, Vietnam
  • Architects: BOW.atelier, K.A.N Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Quang Dam
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  INAX, Philips
  • Lead Architects : Võ Đình Huỳnh, Kiều Nhân, Nguyễn Đức Tài
Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. Tien Cam's house is situated on a slopes hill in a peaceful rural area, surrounded by mountains, overlooking orchards, flowing streams, and fertile fields. On the land is an old four-level which the son wants to demolish to construct a new house for his parents as a present and it’s also a place for family members who work far away to return to rest on special occasions.

Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Quang Dam
Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Image 18 of 20
Plan
Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Quang Dam
Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting, Door, Bed, Beam
© Quang Dam

After the design team takes advantage of the land, surrounding landscapes, sight, and wind direction, we offer the project of changing the main direction of the house. At the same time, functional spaces have been arranged sensibly for use.

Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Quang Dam
Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Image 17 of 20
Diagram
Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Quang Dam

Tien Cam house is a combination of building blocks with different heights of roofs, connected by a shared corridor but still ensuring the privacy of each compartment. While the two lower blocks are spaces for three bedrooms, the highest block includes the living room, kitchen, and dining area. Two side blocks are depicted as a garage and bathroom.

Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Bed
© Quang Dam
Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Quang Dam

Main spaces approach directly to outdoor spaces through doorways and large-scale windows, which bring the invigorated green landscape and receive the natural light, along with the scenery looking out the green paddy field and lush forest. People in the house can contemplate the view and the beauty of nature. Furthermore, the space creates a sense of rest for the human mind with the sight of foggy mountains on cold days or the ripe golden grain when the harvest season comes.

Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

About this office
K.A.N Studio
Office
BOW.atelier
Office

