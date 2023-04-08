Tiên Cẩm House / K.A.N Studio + BOW.atelier

+ 15

Houses • Tiên Cẩm, Vietnam Architects: BOW.atelier, K.A.N Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 170 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Quang Dam

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : INAX , Philips

Lead Architects : Võ Đình Huỳnh, Kiều Nhân, Nguyễn Đức Tài

Text description provided by the architects. Tien Cam's house is situated on a slopes hill in a peaceful rural area, surrounded by mountains, overlooking orchards, flowing streams, and fertile fields. On the land is an old four-level which the son wants to demolish to construct a new house for his parents as a present and it’s also a place for family members who work far away to return to rest on special occasions.

After the design team takes advantage of the land, surrounding landscapes, sight, and wind direction, we offer the project of changing the main direction of the house. At the same time, functional spaces have been arranged sensibly for use.

Tien Cam house is a combination of building blocks with different heights of roofs, connected by a shared corridor but still ensuring the privacy of each compartment. While the two lower blocks are spaces for three bedrooms, the highest block includes the living room, kitchen, and dining area. Two side blocks are depicted as a garage and bathroom.

Main spaces approach directly to outdoor spaces through doorways and large-scale windows, which bring the invigorated green landscape and receive the natural light, along with the scenery looking out the green paddy field and lush forest. People in the house can contemplate the view and the beauty of nature. Furthermore, the space creates a sense of rest for the human mind with the sight of foggy mountains on cold days or the ripe golden grain when the harvest season comes.