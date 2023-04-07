Submit a Project Advertise
Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes

Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes

Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, ArchFine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Interior PhotographyFine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Interior PhotographyFine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, ColumnFine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Charleroi, Belgium
Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Antoine Richez
Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Antoine Richez

Text description provided by the architects. The overall project aims to transform the Defeld building, which housed the gendarmerie stables for over a century, into a fine arts museum with a strong image inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the historic heart of Charleroi. Originally, this listed building shared its entrance around the esplanade of the police station, offering indirect access from the public space.

Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Interior Photography, Column
© Antoine Richez
Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Image 16 of 19
Ground floor plan

In order to accentuate the visibility of the museum from the Boulevard Mayence, the proposed project recreates an entrance from the public space by highlighting the latter by means of a monumental portico in architectural concrete. The only exterior intervention on the Defeld stables, the portico gives the museum its own identity, visually distinguishing itself from the nearby police tower.

Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Interior Photography
© Antoine Richez
Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Interior Photography
© Antoine Richez

The gable facade constitutes the access portal in the manner of a narthex, an intermediate space marking the difference in status between these two public places which are the sidewalk and the agora. Forming an introductory preamble, the latter takes visitors on a contemplative journey where light and artworks are staged within a structured and modular space.

Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Antoine Richez
Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Antoine Richez
Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Image 19 of 19
Axo

The program for the new Charleroi Museum of Fine Arts can be divided into two parts: on the one hand, the agora and the temporary exhibitions on the first floor and on the other hand, the permanent exhibitions upstairs. One of the challenges of the project is the spatial articulation of these two programs. To do this, a new monumental staircase marks the junction between the floors, creating an important visual relationship between them. The floors, which were previously superimposed, now interact.

Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Antoine Richez

Project location

Address:Charleroi, Belgium

Goffart-Polomé Architectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumBelgium
Cite: "Fine Arts Museum of Charleroi / Goffart-Polomé Architectes" 07 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999123/fine-arts-museum-of-charleroi-goffart-polome-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

