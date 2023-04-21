Submit a Project Advertise
World
Wallpapers, Woods and Rugs: The Three Inkiostro Bianco Material Worlds

When looking for inspiration for one’s home, the search for and observation of beauty in the surrounding world is often what fuels creative passion and gives rise to the desire to create something equally beautiful. It is essential, in these cases, to find designs that make homeowners feel at ease in their home environment, which is where Inkiostro Bianco comes in.

Guided by creative thinking, the brand specializes in the production of continuous surfaces, artistic and customizable wallpaper, wooden coverings, carpets and other innovative materials. Experimenting with new and versatile solutions that are suitable for a variety of interior spaces, Inkiostro Bianco’s use of materials is key to creating products that can fit into its audience’s creatively inspired designs. 

The brand’s team of creatives infuse the collections with passion, culture and art; the result of continuous exploration to bring beauty into everyone's lives. Collaborations with artists and designers play a key role too, with a constant exchange of ideas and thoughts for inspiration.

The three material worlds available for Inkiostro Bianco products are wallpaper, wood and INK.RUGS:

The wallpaper world is the brand's core business and is also the starting point from which it began to expand its design vision to other decorative elements. The desire to interpret wallpaper decoration in a contemporary style was the brand’s first guiding principle, with a new way of proposing creativity while being open to customization requests.

Wallpapers, Woods and Rugs: The Three Inkiostro Bianco Material Worlds - Image 5 of 10
Courtesy of Inkiostro Bianco

In terms of wood, the Lineadeko wooden coverings and the Undici laser-engraved parquet are the brand's green proposal, where both aesthetics and design are integrated into the use of natural raw materials. These products arise from the desire to create decorations that respect the gentleness and warmth of wood, while enhancing its intrinsic characteristics.

Wallpapers, Woods and Rugs: The Three Inkiostro Bianco Material Worlds - Image 9 of 10
Courtesy of Inkiostro Bianco

Lastly, INK.RUGS is the brand of rugs created by Inkiostro Bianco to bring decoration to the horizontal plane and to create a synaesthetic sensorial experience within projects. Unconventional rugs with a mix of creativity and imagination aim to bring well-being into the lives of those who choose them. Both single rugs and wall-to-wall carpets are available, with the possibility of customization available, depending on the space.

Wallpapers, Woods and Rugs: The Three Inkiostro Bianco Material Worlds - Image 4 of 10
Courtesy of Inkiostro Bianco

To learn more about Inkiostro Bianco's products, visit the product catalog.

