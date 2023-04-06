Submit a Project Advertise
Multipurpose Hospital Building in the Parc Sanitari Pere Virgili / PMMT

© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

Hospital
Barcelona, Spain
  Architects: PMMT
  Area: 43777 ft²
  Year: 2021
  Photographs:
    Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
  Manufacturers:
    Flexbrick, Andreu Barberá, Armstrong, CDC-HIACRE, DANOSA, Dinor, Hormiconsa, Isoplac, Lafac, Orona Pecres, Pesudo Grupo, Roca, Simex, Soleco, Steel Innovation, THU Ceiling Solutions, Tecalum Sistemas, Tollens, URSA, VIDRESIF
  Lead Architects: Patricio Martínez, Maximià Torruella, Luis Gotor
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
Planta - Site
Planta - Site
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

Text description provided by the architects. The Multipurpose Hospital Building in the Parc Sanitari Pere Virgili of Vall d’Hebron’s Hospital is a healthcare infrastructure that was a result of a research process carried out with the Health System of Catalonia, to respond to the arrival of COVID-19 in March 2020. 

© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

The process was materialized in a typological model that can be implemented near any general hospital, with the aim of supporting the local health network, according to the specific needs of the center in different circumstances.

© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

The organization of the building is not only efficient and safe for health professionals, but it is also designed to offer humanized spaces for patients, their visitors, and all workers in the medical center.

© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

This construction, with 56 hospital beds distributed over 2 floors and 32 conventional ICU beds distributed over 3 floors, is one of the five buildings of the same architectural typology built in the Catalan territory during the last quarter of 2020, standing out for the following characteristics:

© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
Plans 01-02 y 03
Plans 01-02 y 03
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

Compact: Its design is conceived to occupy the minimum possible solar surface (975 m2) for 88 beds.

Fast construction: It was built in 20 weeks through the Lean Construction methodology and through a modular and industrialized system, to meet deadlines.

© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

Flexible: The design is flexible thanks to various strategies such as modularity (62 modules 5x15m) and the use of the “parametric window” to allow distribution changes without altering the façade.

© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

Integrated into the environment: The building is supported by the complex’s infrastructures through underground connections.

© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

Safe: Clean and dirty circulations never cross, making the connection between zones through transfers.

© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

Thought for people: Patients, health workers, and maintenance personnel are at the center of the design of this infrastructure, through an architecture that actively participates in the humanization of health care.

© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani
© Gael del Rio, Luca Bani

