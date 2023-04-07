N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture

-
Architects: Daniel Arev Architecture
- Area : 220 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Daniel Arev
-
Manufacturers : Element Aluminium, Global Carpentry - Arkady Baskin, Metal World, Sade Mari
-
Lead Architect : Daniel Arev
-
-
-
- Carpentry : Arkadi Baskin
- Metal Works : World of Metal, Sergey Kuzin
- Entrance Door : Lior Dahari
- Aluminium Contractor : Element Aluminium
- City : Yehud-Monosson
- Country : Israel
Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a couple. Their request was for a small and cozy home, with large windows allowing them to enjoy the garden while still maintaining privacy, and keeping ample wall area for their art collection.
Exposed concrete is a dominant material as it was the owners’ dream to have, and green color serves as a contrasting color.