Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture

N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture

Save
N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture

N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, PatioN.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Shelving, WindowsN.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ShelvingN.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenN.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yehud-Monosson, Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Daniel Arev

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a couple. Their request was for a small and cozy home, with large windows allowing them to enjoy the garden while still maintaining privacy, and keeping ample wall area for their art collection.

Save this picture!
N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Daniel Arev
Save this picture!
N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Daniel Arev
Save this picture!
N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Image 18 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Shelving, Windows
© Daniel Arev
Save this picture!
N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Sink, Windows, Countertop, Chair
© Daniel Arev

Exposed concrete is a dominant material as it was the owners’ dream to have, and green color serves as a contrasting color.

Save this picture!
N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Garden
© Daniel Arev

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Daniel Arev Architecture
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIsrael

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIsrael
Cite: "N.M House No.4 / Daniel Arev Architecture" 07 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999046/nm-house-n-daniel-arev-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags