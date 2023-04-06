Shohel Residence / ARCHFIELD Bangladesh

+ 15

Houses • Dhaka, Bangladesh Architects: ARCHFIELD Bangladesh

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1900 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Asif Salman

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Trimble Navigation Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Nitee Mahbub, Wares Ul Ambia

Graphical Presentation : Asif Iqbal

Structure : Mohammad Asaduzzaman

City : Dhaka

Country : Bangladesh

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project brief emphasized mental and physical well-being rather than spatial requirements. The client invested his resources in his and his family’s future when the surrounding would inevitably fill up mercilessly with brutal concrete structures. The design focused on providing breathing space within the compound in contrast to the existing trend and surrounding environment, not only for the owners but for the neighbors who are forced to be packed in matchbox houses due to the ever-increasing demands of urban living.

Creating an example of an IDEAL HOME in the present rapidly growing URBAN CONTEXT OF DHAKA CITY which incorporates a simple shift in the typical thought process:

COST REDUCTION can be equivalent to INCOME GENERATION The value of PHYSICAL AND MENTAL WELL-BEING is much greater than Economic prosperity in the long run.

The design is minimal and simple, fully intending to preserve the original natural state as much as possible. The structure is a mere backdrop of busy homesteading, healthy living, and memory crafting.

The balance is achieved through the crafted relationship between

Open space: This project adds to the urban landscape by providing substantial open space. The client wanted a home for his family thus the footprint was deliberately kept tight to encourage a sense of togetherness while the tropical breeze soaks up the stress. Pavilion: A pavilion kind of space flows always maintains the airflow of the house and brings the overall temperature of the entire space down; it also works as a multipurpose space for family interaction. Courtyard: Courtyards can play an important role in regulating the microclimate of the tropics. It works a transition between the large open space and the house.

The house is of brick Structure with a focus on locally common techniques and available resources.

Materials:

Traditional clay roof tile for insulation sloped roof to enhance views, draw in wind flow, and create variation in floor height.

Concrete slab on I section bars [used] for permanence.

Sloped METAL beams to support the sloped roof.

“Sheetal Pati” (A traditional mat made with cane-like material from plants) to clad the false ceiling.

Louvered panel to lower the scale and to let the wind flow and prevent rain

Brick walls are made with 2 rows of brick with cement concrete in between

Wood and glass on windows and doors.

When it comes to Dhaka, the best architecture is the one that is not built at all as the open green spaces are rapidly disappearing causing serious degradation of the living environment. Moreover, the challenge of balancing aspiration and affordability poses to be even greater when it merges with the future concerns of a family. The design tried to find a balance between these complexities and make a statement against the trend.