Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. South Korea
  5. Café dof / designstudio.ure

Café dof / designstudio.ure

Save
Café dof / designstudio.ure

Café dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopCafé dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairCafé dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Chair, HandrailCafé dof / designstudio.ure - Exterior Photography, Bench, SteelCafé dof / designstudio.ure - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: designstudio.ure
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  254
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kwon Byungguk
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  FLOS, lamarzocco, samhwa
  • Lead Architects : Seo JaeGyun, Kim WonJong
  • Client : café dof
  • Nameplate : jklaserdb
  • Metal : Shinyang Metal Co., Ltd
  • City : Jung-gu
  • Country : South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Kwon Byungguk

Text description provided by the architects. Since the Joseon Dynasty, the Euljiro area has developed into a metal manufacturing and processing industry. At that time, the area around Euljiro was also called 'Gurigae' because it looked like copper glistening in sunlight from a distance. Euljiro, where the sound of metal being cut and overlapped, and the momentary light at the moment of welding fills the streets, creates a unique atmosphere where the old and the new coexist.

Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Kwon Byungguk
Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Image 17 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Kwon Byungguk

The brand 'dof' is an abbreviation for 'Depth of Field'. In photography, this refers to the range in which a picture is perceived to be in focus. We imagined dof as one giant lens. Wherever 'dof' is located, I hoped that the essence and identity of the place would be revealed and projected into the space to be conveyed as relaxation.

Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Kwon Byungguk
Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Image 18 of 20
Furniture Diagram
Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Beam
© Kwon Byungguk

Euljiro had a rough beauty. The figure of a metalworker fighting in iron, wearing a torn navy-blue jacket stained with black oil, resembles the luster of a rusted copper plate. We saw that the roughness and weight of the unprocessed metal, and the trace itself, which corrodes over time but has a mysterious atmosphere in itself, resemble Euljiro, and we tried to reveal it without adding or subtracting.

Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kwon Byungguk
Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Chair, Handrail
© Kwon Byungguk

The forms made following the function are simple but intuitive, composed of cold metallic properties and black wooden boards that press them heavily. Cement-colored terrazzo is a by-product of modernization that has been in place for a long time. The floor, which emits a soft light, reflects the light projected from the outside little by little and dyes the entire space.

Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Kwon Byungguk

A long table exists as a huge object. The legs of the table, which also means the focal point of the camera, build a single linear image with the light in the gap. In the space, the artificial lighting used a copper plate that could corrode over time to express the beauty of traces.

Save this picture!
Café dof / designstudio.ure - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Kwon Byungguk

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:376 Dongho-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
designstudio.ure
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Café dof / designstudio.ure" 06 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999033/cafe-dof-designstudire> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags