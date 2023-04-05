Submit a Project Advertise
  M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Facade
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Courtyard
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Facade
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio, Deck

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Bend, United States
  • Architects: FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :LGM studio
  • Lead Architects : Pablo Oriol, Fernando Rodríguez
  • Collaborators : Ricardo González
  • Consultants : Bighorn Construction, Mike Szabo Landscape, Mecanismo Ingeniería
  • Renderings : Supernova Visual
  • City : Bend
  • Country : United States
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Facade
© LGM studio
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 12 of 17
Axonometric
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Facade
© LGM studio

Text description provided by the architects. M1 House is the first project of a series carried out for Malaspina Design, a leading company in the design of sustainable housing in the State of Oregon, on the West Coast of the USA, that contacted us to explore the limits between Pacific Northwest dream home and contemporary architecture.

M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© LGM studio
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 13 of 17
Plan
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Facade
© LGM studio

The project is very linked to the environmental conditions of the place. The first homes are located in the city of Bend, east of the Cascades, a strip of territory between the coniferous forests and mountains of the Pacific Northwest and the first foothills of the Great Basin, an arid inland area that runs from southern Idaho to the Mojave Desert.

M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© LGM studio
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 14 of 17
Section

This dual condition between the views of the mountains and the semi-arid soil marks the entire action, which has to resolve the relationship with a majestic and protected landscape, on the one hand, and the construction of more controlled, domestic exteriors, on the other.

M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade, Courtyard
© LGM studio
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 15 of 17
Elevations

M1 House is basically a floating roof on a series of stepped platforms that follow the natural topography of the land. This simple scheme provides highly varied spatial situations based on slight variations in the level of transparency of the façades, the exterior slope and the position in the sequence of spaces in the house.

M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Facade
© LGM studio
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 16 of 17
Diagram

The house is organized on a single floor. The presence of a pine tree right in the middle of the lot conditions the different rooms around it, building a continuous ring in which all the spaces of the house are arranged in a continuous sequence. The vegetation completes this interior-exterior diagram that enhances both worlds: the exterior natural space and the domestic and designed courtyard garden.

M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio, Deck
© LGM studio
M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 17 of 17
Detail

The house is built using a cross-laminated timber structure based on deep-edged beams that are supported by timber-framed screens placed radially around the perimeter, without touching it. This ensures the “buoyancy” of the roof, which is separated from the facades wrapped in a champagne-toned aluminum composite panel finish.

M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Beam
© LGM studio

The exterior is built with traditional wooden framework systems finished in a modified fir wood lath. The floors are made up of a terraced concrete slab under which the main facilities run.

M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© LGM studio

Project gallery

FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
Steel

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "M1 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol" [Casa M1 / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol] 05 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999029/m1-house-frpo-rodriguez-and-oriol> ISSN 0719-8884

