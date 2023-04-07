Submit a Project Advertise
World
M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol

M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Facade
M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Interior Photography, Windows
M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Detail
Bend, United States
  • Architects: FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  850
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Lead Architects : Pablo Oriol, Fernando Rodríguez
  • Collaborators : Ricardo González
  • Consultants : Bighorn Construction, Mike Szabo Landscape
  • City : Bend
  • Country : United States
M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© LGM Studio, Kayla McKenzie
M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 9 of 13
Floor Plan

Text description provided by the architects. M2 House is part of a series of projects developed for Malaspina Design, a leading company in the design of sustainable housing in the State of Oregon, on the West Coast of the USA, which contacted us to explore the limits between the Pacific Northwest dream house and contemporary architecture.

M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 12 of 13
Axonometric

Geography. The project has a deep link with the environmental conditions of the site. The first homes are located in the city of Bend, east of the Cascades, a strip of territory between the coniferous forests and mountains of the Pacific Northwest and the first foothills of the Great Basin, an arid inland basin that runs from southern Idaho to the Mojave Desert. This dual condition between the views of the mountains and a semi-arid ground triggers the design strategy, which has to resolve the relationship with a majestic and protected landscape, on the one hand, and the construction of more controlled, domestic exteriors, on the other.

M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© LGM Studio, Kayla McKenzie
M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 10 of 13
Sections

Compact and porous. M2 House is designed as a continuous space around a series of patios of different sizes that mix the exterior areas with the interior spaces. The house is both compact and porous, minimizing the footprint and thus allowing the landscape to take over the area.

M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© LGM Studio, Kayla McKenzie
M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 11 of 13
Elevations

The house is organized on a single floor that organizes the main uses on different levels, providing different views of the distant landscape. This allows multiple relationships with the outside at different levels, generating different ways of interaction and a certain independence between uses. 

M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Interior Photography, Windows
© LGM Studio, Kayla McKenzie
M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Image 13 of 13
Detail

The landscape proposal is based on a minimal footprint strategy. The patios are planted with domestic species, creating very special backgrounds for the different areas of the house, whether public or private.

M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Interior Photography, Windows
© LGM Studio, Kayla McKenzie

Systems. The house is built using a traditional wooden frame structure -balloon frame- on a terraced concrete slab-on-grade under which the main facilities run.

M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography, Windows
© LGM Studio, Kayla McKenzie

The exterior façade, very closed, is finished with an aluminum composite panel cladding in earth tones with slight nuances according to the incidence of sunlight. A few exterior openings are framed by modified fir frames. The patios facades, very transparent, are finished with a light-colored stucco applied to the paneling of the framework.

M2 House / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol - Exterior Photography
© LGM Studio, Kayla McKenzie

