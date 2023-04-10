Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop

+ 18

Renovation, Residential • Mexico City, Mexico Architects: ARQMOV Workshop

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 22540 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Jaime Navarro, Chris Santa Ana

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : AlfredoGalicia Max , Blue Sky Facades , Bodega de Aluminio , Cristal JMA , Faktor Luz , GRUPO INDUSTRIAL FERRETI , Marmex , Olimpic , Pizarro , TKE

Lead Architects : Fabio Correa, Eduardo Micha, Gabriel Merino

Collaborators : Oscar Osorio, Daniel Reyes, Erika Nava, Alan Moreno, Eduardo Acosta

Design Collaborator / Construction Residency : Maricruz Pérez

Collaborator/Photography And Video : Christian Rodríguez

Construction : ARQMOV PLANNER

Structural Calculation : Max Tenembaum

Landscape : Mazat

City : Mexico City

Country : Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Newton's project presented itself as a great opportunity, one of those that architects dream of finding at some point, an apartment building designed and built in the 50s by architect Abraham Zabludovsky, in an exceptional location.

The original project had very nice design features, such as the split-level tears around the central staircase, but it did not have an elevator and required restructuring to reinforce everything from the foundation to the slabs.

On the ground floor, touching the main structural elements was avoided. Respecting their original shape, they were lined with steel, reinforcing each one and thus complying with the current structural code. The staircase was completely changed, replacing the original one in terrazzo with an exposed steel piece.

The apartments needed important changes that were achieved by preserving the original configuration with the necessary modifications to have spaces in accordance with current requirements. A total renovation was carried out on the roof, incorporating two PH and a roof garden with amenities for the enjoyment of all the inhabitants.

A double façade of prefabricated wood-type panels was designed with folding elements that respect and emphasize the proportion of the original openings. These panels can open and close as the user likes, resulting in a façade that is in constant motion.

Having the opportunity to extend the useful life of this building has been very satisfying and without a doubt, the new inhabitants are very happy to enjoy a location in the heart of a neighborhood that has a lot to offer.