World
All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Mexico
  5. Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop

Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop

Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Exterior Photography, WindowsNewton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNewton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenNewton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, WindowsNewton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - More Images

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Renovation, Residential
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: ARQMOV Workshop
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  22540 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Jaime Navarro, Chris Santa Ana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AlfredoGalicia Max, Blue Sky Facades, Bodega de Aluminio, Cristal JMA, Faktor Luz, GRUPO INDUSTRIAL FERRETI, Marmex, Olimpic, Pizarro, TKE
  • Lead Architects : Fabio Correa, Eduardo Micha, Gabriel Merino
  • Collaborators : Oscar Osorio, Daniel Reyes, Erika Nava, Alan Moreno, Eduardo Acosta
  • Design Collaborator / Construction Residency : Maricruz Pérez
  • Collaborator/Photography And Video : Christian Rodríguez
  • Construction : ARQMOV PLANNER
  • Structural Calculation : Max Tenembaum
  • Landscape : Mazat
  • City : Mexico City
  • Country : Mexico
Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jaime Navarro
Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Image 14 of 23
Plan - Ground floor

Text description provided by the architects. Newton's project presented itself as a great opportunity, one of those that architects dream of finding at some point, an apartment building designed and built in the 50s by architect Abraham Zabludovsky, in an exceptional location.

Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jaime Navarro
Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Image 15 of 23
Plan - 1st floor

The original project had very nice design features, such as the split-level tears around the central staircase, but it did not have an elevator and required restructuring to reinforce everything from the foundation to the slabs.

Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Jaime Navarro
Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Image 16 of 23
Plan - 2nd floor

On the ground floor, touching the main structural elements was avoided. Respecting their original shape, they were lined with steel, reinforcing each one and thus complying with the current structural code. The staircase was completely changed, replacing the original one in terrazzo with an exposed steel piece.

Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Jaime Navarro
Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Image 17 of 23
Plan - 3rd floor

The apartments needed important changes that were achieved by preserving the original configuration with the necessary modifications to have spaces in accordance with current requirements. A total renovation was carried out on the roof, incorporating two PH and a roof garden with amenities for the enjoyment of all the inhabitants.

Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jaime Navarro
Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Image 20 of 23
Section

A double façade of prefabricated wood-type panels was designed with folding elements that respect and emphasize the proportion of the original openings. These panels can open and close as the user likes, resulting in a façade that is in constant motion.

Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Lighting, Countertop
© Chris Santa Ana
Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Image 21 of 23
Panel facade

Having the opportunity to extend the useful life of this building has been very satisfying and without a doubt, the new inhabitants are very happy to enjoy a location in the heart of a neighborhood that has a lot to offer.

Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows, Beam
© Chris Santa Ana

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Polanco, Polanco I Secc, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

About this office
ARQMOV Workshop
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationBuildingsResidentialMexico

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Newton 207 Building / ARQMOV Workshop" [Edificio Newton 207 / ARQMOV Workshop] 10 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/999003/newton-207-building-arqmov-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

