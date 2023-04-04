Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Empty box House / TAA DESIGN

Empty box House / TAA DESIGN

Save
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN

Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeEmpty box House / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, FacadeEmpty box House / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, HandrailEmpty box House / TAA DESIGN - Interior PhotographyEmpty box House / TAA DESIGN - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: TAA DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  HTC window, Panasonic, Toto, Vietceramics, Vllla Wood
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Facade

Text description provided by the architects. Empty box House - a playing ground of children in a small house in urban.

The project brings the quality of living space to a young family in a crowded urban area in Ho Chi Minh City - with a playing space, a studying space for children, a parent's workplace, a vegetable garden, etc. - with the house full of light, trees, natural ventilation.

Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Facade

The structure of the house is attached to the playground in front of each floor, and the inner space arrange into two parts, 1/3 of the rear area is a bedroom, toilet, and kitchen, 2/3 of the front house is a multifunctional playground, study place, with natural light and trees, interconnected area.

Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography
Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Image 25 of 28
Section and Elevation
Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography

The "Empty Box" contains a playing ground filled with nature such as light, trees, and wind. The method of raising and lowering the floor creates staggered floors and every corner of the house is connected view with a big green tree. Playing spaces of the children connect to the parents' workspace and bedroom, the atmosphere filled with sunlight and birdsong. Hollow iron floor material helps light and wind easy ventilation from the roof to the ground floor.

Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Handrail
Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Image 26 of 28
Perspective Section
Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Bedroom

Raw materials feel with material solutions to maximize the construction cost of the house.

Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Chair
Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Steel

The Empty Box House is a design solution with the desire to improve the "quality of life" for small houses in crowded urban areas.

Save this picture!
Empty box House / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TAA DESIGN
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Empty box House / TAA DESIGN" 04 Apr 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/998969/empty-box-house-taa-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags