Empty box House / TAA DESIGN

Houses • Vietnam Architects: TAA DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 180 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : HTC window , Panasonic , Toto , Vietceramics , Vllla Wood

Text description provided by the architects. Empty box House - a playing ground of children in a small house in urban.

The project brings the quality of living space to a young family in a crowded urban area in Ho Chi Minh City - with a playing space, a studying space for children, a parent's workplace, a vegetable garden, etc. - with the house full of light, trees, natural ventilation.

The structure of the house is attached to the playground in front of each floor, and the inner space arrange into two parts, 1/3 of the rear area is a bedroom, toilet, and kitchen, 2/3 of the front house is a multifunctional playground, study place, with natural light and trees, interconnected area.

The "Empty Box" contains a playing ground filled with nature such as light, trees, and wind. The method of raising and lowering the floor creates staggered floors and every corner of the house is connected view with a big green tree. Playing spaces of the children connect to the parents' workspace and bedroom, the atmosphere filled with sunlight and birdsong. Hollow iron floor material helps light and wind easy ventilation from the roof to the ground floor.

Raw materials feel with material solutions to maximize the construction cost of the house.

The Empty Box House is a design solution with the desire to improve the "quality of life" for small houses in crowded urban areas.