Student Community Center at Yangtze Delta Region Institute / TJAD Time & Space Architecture Studio

Project Leaders : Limin Jiang, Jin Lian

Design Team : Jia Zhang, Yaoguo Gui, Zemin Li, Yan Wang

Water Supply And Drainage Team : Liping Li, Jun Ren, Baodi Zhang, Yuyan Tang, Fang Yuan

Mechanical And Electrical Team : Haijun Song, Ying Zhang, Yuhui Gu, Yan Luo, Menglong Cai

HVAC : Zhuohuan Qin, Bihua Qian, Hubiao Wu, Xiaoming Yu

Lighting : Xiu Yang, Xiaqing Xu

Green Building : Xiaoyan Xu, Fanghui Xue, Cuiwen Zhu, Chen Jv, Guo Wu, Chengyu Tang, Xian Zhang, Pengfei Li

Curtain Wall : Lijun Lan, Qian He

Engineering : Guangliang Hu, Kui Shen, Shuo Zhang, Fuquan Yang

Landscape : Qiang He, Hong Xiao, Letong Lian, Jie Zhang, Zhengtao Huang, Yaohui Zhou, Liwen Zhan

Construction : China Construction First Group Corporation Limited Beijing Branch

Client : Quzhou Qutong Development Group Co. LTD

City : Quzhou

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. In the beautiful scene of efficiency, convenience, and diversity brought by intelligent Internet, students have completed the survival feat of staying indoors and "I have everything in my hand". However, the shift of student life to the virtual world is bound to lead to the decline of physical space on campus. Therefore, trying to return students from the online world to the real world becomes the key point of the design.

Background: Complex & Micro topography. The Institute is located in Quzhou High-speed Railway New City. Due to the limited space, there are not enough outdoor sports facilities, and mature service facilities in the surrounding area have yet to be built as well. So, as a project of the first construction phase, the 20,000-square-meter community center will provide multiple functions such as accommodation, social interaction, activities, catering, learning, and entertainment for the self-sufficient research institute for a long time. In that case, it is a complex literally. The campus site highlights the characteristics of Quzhou's micro-topography. The community center site is high in the north and low in the south, with a height difference of more than ten meters. The north and east sides of it are the high-rise industrial park of the second phase of the campus, the west is the center water landscape and the south is a verdant natural mountain. The whole area is tremendously harmonious.

Towards A Concrete Internet: Aggregate Function and Build a Network Platform. One of the exciting reasons for the Internet is that it integrates and directly presents everything that was originally blocked by physics and time on the same platform. Information aggregation wraps people in it, giving a huge shock to the senses. The livelihood center of 20,000 square meters, in the face of the living area due to the site limitations caused by the lack of outdoor sports facilities and the surrounding commercial services to be developed and formed the "self-sufficient" state gives the program to create a functional settlement innate advantages. The livelihood center takes the box as the motif, and through the repetition of 5 single homogeneous volumes, a giant complex containing multiple functions is formed. The dormitory area uses dark red brick louvers to form a well-proportioned balcony; the business and restaurant use wood-colored metal circular tube grilles to create an indoor space experience like a bamboo forest; while the sports center and study room use floor-to-ceiling glass with clear water Concrete, revealing the face of the activity itself. Five "tables" with different scales and contents are controlled by the "dormitory" as a module to form a harmonious and unified living "settlement".

Towards A Concrete Internet: Three-Dimensional Network, Access and Move at Any Time. The roof of the dormitory building in the traditional living area used to be regarded as a negative space that is difficult to use and has been reduced to a storage area for various equipment and pipelines, while the livelihood center of Yangtze Delta region Institute of UESTC is the opposite. The aggregation and fall of the volumes connect the roofs of different elevations in series to form a three-dimensional walking path. The architect divides the path into the internal and the external， which weaves a three-dimensional network.

The internal path provides a convenient and efficient traffic flow, while the external path combines specific functions. It starts from the entrance hall and is connected with the internal path of the dormitory on the falling roof to complete the cycle. People can walk on this cycle from any box, and roam around the building along the path. The red circular plastic runway is the core of the external path, extending from the activity center to the dormitories. It combines with the rough yellow acrylic, which stands out from the fair-faced concrete. With that greenery on both sides, it forms the most dynamic roof.

Towards A Concrete Internet: Create Multi-Node Space and Strengthen Material Connection. By focusing on people and the natural environment, the sense of experience and distance constructed between people and public space, and using the return of humanity in the environment, the physical space may be able to bring students back to the real-life scene. The interlocking inner courtyards of the livelihood center each contain rich nature, life, events, scenes, and experiences . The big courtyard of the dormitory is 36m long and 24m wide, with nature as the theme. The middle courtyard of the dormitory is 24m square, and the sculptural staircase highlights the space. The sports court of the south district takes the half-court basketball as the core, and the walkways on all sides become stands. The gym, badminton room, billiard room, and table tennis room are all sandwiched between the floors in the form of "glass boxes". A quiet "seam courtyard" is squeezed out through two shear walls by the divided volume of the study room. In these courtyards, seeing and being seen are magnified, so that teachers and students are able to be brought into a more real-life scene anytime, anywhere.

Epilogue. Through the construction of the physical network, the life center connects the physical space and the physical material, increasing the crowd stops on the campus; creating multiple interesting points in the landscape space and public space, and enhancing the emotional construction of students and the campus, Create an opportunity to draw teachers and students back into public life.