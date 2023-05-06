Finding the Next Low Carbon Concrete Solution: GCCA Innovandi Open Challenge 2023

Save this picture! Help an essential global industry decarbonise

The Innovandi Open Challenge is a global programme which brings together tech start-ups and the world’s leading cement and concrete companies to help accelerate the next wave of innovations to achieve our net zero mission.

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) and its members understand the key role that innovation will play in unlocking a net zero future for concrete –the world’s most used material after water– which is essential to building the sustainable world of tomorrow.

The 2023 Open Challenge

This year, the GCCA is challenging the start-up world on a topic that deals with material innovations that require substantial testing for implementation and with an impact at scale to tackle climate change. Applicants are being asked to work on the development of new materials and ingredients for low carbon concrete – a major step towards the mission for net zero concrete.

Start-ups will play a leading role in helping this global industry reach net-zero, and the selected ones will gain unique access to:

Plants, labs and research facilities

Expertise and infrastructure of 40 members across the world to showcase innovation

Support to move from ideas to prototype, pilot-tests, proofs of concepts and business cases

Throughout the programme duration, start-ups will receive guidance from the GCCA and its industrial members of nominated lead experts to help them progress in the industrialization of their technology, develop new technologies and/or define new business cases with one or several industrial members.

The GCCA and its members will internally manage the project (or in partnership with other business partners) with each selected start-up and offer resources, support and coaching to co-develop the business.

Being selected to onboard the GCCA Innovandi Open Challenge programme will offer selected startups a high visibility in the cement and concrete sector, as well as among manufacturers of equipment, broader value chain players, investors and wider stakeholders.

To participate in the cement and concrete industry’s journey to net zero and receive support from some of the largest producers in the world, apply for the Innovandi Open Challenge 2023. The closing date for applications is May 15th 2023.